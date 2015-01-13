BEIJING Jan 13 Taxi drivers protesting against high cab rental fees and emerging competitors such as Uber have gone on strike in several provincial Chinese cities, according to a local media report on Tuesday.

Cab drivers in Changchun, the capital of northeastern Jilin province, began striking on Monday, the report said, with cabbies in other provincial capitals walking out on Tuesday.

Police dispersed the protests in Changchun overnight, but they restarted on Tuesday morning, the report said.

Photos showed cabs parked in long lines and blocking roads in southwestern Sichuan and eastern Jiangxi province.

Last week, a strike in northeastern Liaoning province spread to Nanjing, the capital of Jiangsu province, where striking cab drivers were beaten and their cars smashed, the official China Youth Daily said, without identifying the assailants.

The cabbies' grievances include the rental fees they must pay taxi companies, which can be as much as 280 yuan ($45) a day in Changchun, according to local media.

Another is the emergence of taxi hailing apps such as Uber, and local rivals Kuaidi Dache and Didi Dache, which give customers the choice to call private cars without taxi licences.

Last Friday, China's transport ministry banned such apps from using unlicensed taxis.

Drivers in eastern Shandong province plan to continue protesting on Wednesday, local media said.

