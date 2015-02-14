Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
March 23 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Thursday:
BEIJING Feb 14 Didi Dache and Kuaidi Dache, two of China's leading taxi-hailing apps, said Saturday they would merge through a share-swapping deal.
Financial terms were not disclosed.
The two companies, backed by Internet giants Tencent Holdings Ltd and Alibaba Group Holding Ltd, respectively, allow users to hail taxis on their smartphones. (Reporting by Gerry Shih; Editing by Kim Coghill)
NEW YORK, March 23 Two Israeli residents have been charged by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission with insider trading in Mobileye NV before the maker of sensors and cameras for driverless vehicles agreed to be acquired by Intel Corp for $15.3 billion.