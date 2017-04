(Corrects media outlet that first reported funding in paragraph 3)

By Yoshiyasu Shida

TOKYO Jan 15 Chinese taxi-hailing application operator Travice Inc has received a combined investment of some 70 billion yen ($600 million) from Japan's SoftBank Corp , Alibaba and others, a source with direct knowledge of the matter said.

SoftBank, Japan's No.3 mobile carrier, plans to announce the investment later in the day, the source told Reuters.

The new funding was first reported by the Wall Street Journal.

SoftBank spokeswoman Mariko Osada declined to comment.

In other investments in taxi hailing apps, SoftBank said last year it will lead an investment round of about 25 billion yen in India's ANI Technologies Pvt Ltd.

The company also invested about 30 billion yen in GrabTaxi, a Southeast Asian mobile taxi booking app last year. (1 Japanese yen = $0.0085) ($1 = 117.4000 yen) (Reporting by Shida Yoshiyasu; Writing by Teppei Kasai; Editing by Edwina Gibbs and Stephen Coates)