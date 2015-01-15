(Corrects media outlet that first reported funding in paragraph
3)
By Yoshiyasu Shida
TOKYO Jan 15 Chinese taxi-hailing application
operator Travice Inc has received a combined investment of some
70 billion yen ($600 million) from Japan's SoftBank Corp
, Alibaba and others, a source with direct
knowledge of the matter said.
SoftBank, Japan's No.3 mobile carrier, plans to announce the
investment later in the day, the source told Reuters.
The new funding was first reported by the Wall Street
Journal.
SoftBank spokeswoman Mariko Osada declined to comment.
In other investments in taxi hailing apps, SoftBank said
last year it will lead an investment round of about 25 billion
yen in India's ANI Technologies Pvt Ltd.
The company also invested about 30 billion yen in GrabTaxi,
a Southeast Asian mobile taxi booking app last year.
(1 Japanese yen = $0.0085)
($1 = 117.4000 yen)
(Reporting by Shida Yoshiyasu; Writing by Teppei Kasai; Editing
by Edwina Gibbs and Stephen Coates)