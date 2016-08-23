BEIJING Aug 23 China's crackdown on alleged tax
evasion in the oil industry will target independent refineries
and follows complaints by state energy giants, in the first
major sign of growing tensions between established players and
their upstart rivals.
In a statement on Tuesday, the National Development and
Reform Commission (NDRC) said it will ban crude imports for up
to a year or, in certain cases, cancel import licenses for any
companies found guilty of tax fraud.
It did not give any further details, identify which
companies it was targeting or provide the reason for the
announcement.
But industry sources in China familiar with the matter say
the government launched an investigation earlier this year into
complaints by government-owned firms that the nation's
independent refiners, known as teapots, are not paying enough
sales taxes.
Officials from the NDRC and the State Administration of
Taxation have visited some teapots, they said.
"(The probe) was triggered by strong complaints from state
oil companies that local refineries were paying much less fuel
tax compared to them," said a senior official with the China
Petroleum & Chemical Industry Federation, a semi-official
agency. He declined to be named due to the sensitivity of the
issue.
Inspectors from the NDRC are also looking into allegations
that refineries with import licenses are selling foreign crude
oil to companies without, breaking rules set by Beijing when it
started granting the quotas a year ago, according to four
industry officials with knowledge of the inspections.
The complaints illustrate how the rapid rise of the teapots,
which are mainly privately owned and nimbler than their
state-run rivals, like Sinopec and PetroChina, has roiled the
domestic industry since Beijing granted the import permits a
year ago.
Any steps to curb their imports would be a major blow to
this small but fast-expanding group, which have grabbed a
growing slice of the domestic market by selling diesel and
gasoline at discounts to state-run majors, and forcing them in
turn to sell their excess into a saturated global market.
"Previously, state refiners have been (turning) a blind eye
on teapots, because they are not a big enough threat. Now things
have changed. Big SOEs are quite sensitive over teapots'
business practices," Lin Boqiang, energy researcher with Xiamen
University.
When asked about the probe last week, Sinopec spokesman Lu
Dapeng said he had no knowledge of the government's inspections,
and would not comment further.
BREWING
Rancor over taxes has been brewing for months, according to
local media reports and traders.
Before they had access to foreign crude, teapots mainly
refined fuel oil and whatever excess crude they could pick up
from the state-owned players.
"A (teapot) plant of five million tonnes of annual capacity
pays less than half of that of a state-owned refinery," Li
Tianshu, a PetroChina refinery manager was quoted as saying by
the 21st Century Business Herald in July.
"Competition from teapots forced us to lower operations,
they are now the biggest challenge to our profitability," the
paper cited a second state refinery official as saying.
In an apparent response to growing criticism, Shandong
Dongming Petrochemical Group, the country's largest teapot
operator, last week said via a social media post that it paid a
record amount of taxes totaling nearly 1.28 billion yuan ($193
million) between January and April to the government of Heze,
where it is headquartered.
That's nearly 40 percent of total tax revenue for the city
of 9.6 million people, it said on wechat.
An executive with a leading teapot refiner said independents
were paying lower taxes because many were configured to treat
heavier crude oil that yields a smaller amount of gasoline and
diesel versus more sophisticated plants.
Many produce heavier products like bitumen that are not
subject to consumption levies, he added.
($1 = 6.6423 Chinese yuan renminbi)
