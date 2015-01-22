By Denny Thomas
| HONG KONG
HONG KONG Jan 23 Richard Ji, whose little-known
fund was the biggest investor in leading Chinese smartphone
maker Xiaomi Inc's $1.1 billion fundraising last month,
is a numbers man looking to spot 'category killers' - start-ups
with the power to disrupt.
Ji, a former Morgan Stanley technology industry
analyst, co-founded All-Stars Investment Ltd in Hong Kong last
April with half a dozen colleagues from the Wall Street bank.
The fund swiftly raised about $750 million to target China's
vast internet sector, Ji told Reuters in an interview at his
small office in Hong Kong's central business district. A Xiaomi
branded television hangs on the wall.
Ji declined to name investors in his fund, but said half the
money came from leading Asian corporations and the rest from
business leaders in the IT, consumer and financial industries.
"As a fund, we focus on late-stage opportunities, or
companies that are 2-3 years away from potential IPO," he said.
"If you focus on growth-stage companies, chances are you'll pick
the wrong horse."
Last year's record $25 billion IPO from Alibaba Group
Holding Ltd injected new life into Chinese tech
hopefuls. Alibaba and other Chinese companies raised a combined
$29.3 billion through U.S. listings last year alone, minting
millionaires and fuelling a rush to fund tech start-ups.
Ji reckons only one in every 60,000 internet start-ups in
China makes it to a public listing.
WHO YOU KNOW
Ji, whose 11 years as an industry analyst helped him build
close ties with Chinese tech entrepreneurs including Xiaomi
founder and CEO Lei Jun, says he targets what he calls 'category
leaders' and 'category killers'.
"These companies have a disruptive product or business
model, and they are the winners of tomorrow," he said.
Xiaomi fits that bill.
Just three years after selling its first mobile phone,
Beijing-based Xiaomi, dubbed 'China's Apple', is worth $45
billion, making it the most valuable start-up in the technology
sector. Already, the world's No.3 smartphone maker, Xiaomi has
ambitious plans to take on Samsung Electronics as it
expands into home appliances, televisions and TV content.
"Lei Jun placed extraordinary faith in Richard by handing
him the mandate," said one individual who knows both men and is
familiar with the fundraising. "That trust was built over a
period of time, and Richard did not disappoint him."
Xiaomi's reliance on Ji, 46, to drive the December
fundraising underscores the importance of strong
personal ties.
"He's connected, well regarded, understands patterns and has
learned that the odds are in his favour when he has the courage
of his convictions - all in all, a powerful combination," said
Mary Meeker, general partner at U.S.-based venture capital firm
Kleiner Perkins, and Ji's mentor at Morgan Stanley.
"He comes from an ordinary background. The remarkable thing
about Richard is that he's obsessed with analysis, even with
simple things in life," said a former classmate of Ji's from
Fudan University.
BUBBLE TROUBLE
After a first degree from Fudan, Ji went on to Harvard,
where he specialised in novel cancer therapy. During a brief
stint in the pharmaceuticals industry, he dabbled in tech stocks
and trebled his money in 1999, only to lose it all the following
year as the dot.com bubble burst.
"I was a victim of the previous technology crash, and so
we're extremely cautious about the (current) bubble. But there
are key differences between the 2000 boom and now," Ji said.
Ji notes that in early 2000 fewer than 5 percent of Chinese
used the internet. Today, some 630 million people - around half
the population - log on in some form, making China the world's
biggest internet market, and internet companies don't just rely
on advertising revenues.
Apart from Xiaomi, Ji's fund has also invested in Tencent
Holdings-backed taxi-hailing app Didi Dache, online
fashion retailer Meilishuo, and Alibaba.
Ji declined to say how much more money he plans to raise,
but said there's no shortage of people looking to invest. His
real test will be to secure commitments from international
funds, giving him the profile and clout to take on global
technology investors.
That will likely depend on the returns his current fund can
generate.
