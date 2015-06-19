BEIJING, June 19 China will allow full foreign ownership of some e-commerce businesses to encourage foreign investment and the development and competitiveness of the industry, the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology said on Friday.

The move, effective immediately, will apply to "online data handling and trade handling services", the ministry said, without explaining which businesses that would affect. (Reporting by Paul Carsten and Judy Hua. Editing by Jane Merriman)