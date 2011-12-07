SHANGHAI Dec 7 The Shanghai municipal
government unveiled a plan on Wednesday that will create
incentives for foreign private equity and venture capital funds
to invest in early-stage technology companies in the city.
One element of the plan is a $1.5 billion quota under which
foreign funds can invest in the equity of high tech companies in
the city. The People's Bank of China and the State
Administration of Foreign Exchange have already approved the
quota. The plan also calls for other unspecified incentives to
attract "famous" private equity and venture capital funds to
invest in China.
A related element of the plan is the approval of a joint
venture between U.S.-based Silicon Valley Bank Ltd and
Shanghai-based Pudong Development Bank. The bank,
which received formal approval in October, will formally open
for business sometime in the first half of 2012, said Jiang
Mingsheng, vice president of Pudong Development , at a news
conference in Shanghai.
The measures announced on Wednesday are part of a broader
effort by the Chinese government to diversify its economic
growth model away from low value added manufacturing and towards
technology and what officials have termed "indigenous
innovation."
Officials are aiming to expand access to credit for small-
and mid-sized tech companies, which often find it difficult to
access bank loans.
A particular goal of the plan is to target early-stage tech
companies, which have had more difficulty attracting domestic
and foreign capital than their larger peers. The Shenzhen Stock
Exchange launched its Growth Enterprise Board in 2009 with
similar goals in mind.
The new policies may create new opportunities for foreign
private-equity funds. TPG Capital established a
yuan-denominated fund in partnership with the Shanghai
government in 2010. Blackstone, which established
Shanghai-focused fund yuan in 2009, closed its first round of
funding in April.
The Shanghai government's plan also calls for the issuance
of specific regulations under which groups of small and
medium-sized firms may collectively issue bonds or receive
entrusted loans. The plan also encourages the establishment of
loan guarantee companies that share with commercial banks the
credit risk arising from loans to small high-tech companies.
(Reporting By Gabriel Wildau; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)