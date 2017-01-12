Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
BEIJING Jan 12 China will invest 1.2 trillion yuan ($173.57 billion) between 2016 and 2018 to develop information infrastructure, the country's state planner said on Thursday in a three-year action plan.
The information infrastructure development plans include increasing internet speed in medium, large cities, according to the statement posted on the website of the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC). ($1 = 6.9138 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)