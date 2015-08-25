* Venture capitalist Lee predicts 'hardware' investment wave
* Lee's fund GGV made early bets on Alibaba, Xiaomi, others
* China's cabinet supports plan to digitise economy
By Gerry Shih and Elzio Barreto
BEIJING/HONG KONG, Aug 26 Long before she became
the first woman to figure in the top-10 on Forbes "Midas List"
of leading venture capital investors this year, GGV Capital's
Jenny Lee cut her teeth as an engineer on Singapore's fighter
jets.
She went on to make millions of dollars betting on China's
software and Internet boom - including buying into Xiaomi
five years ago when the company had only a prototype of
the smartphones that have since catapulted it up the global
rankings and turned it into a $45 billion enterprise.
Now, Lee, 43, is going back to her hardware roots,
predicting a renaissance for start-ups as China boosts
technology and skills at factories, potentially triggering a
wave of new inventions - from drones and robots to smart cars
and beyond.
"Finally, after 15 years of investment in China, we're
starting to see the real 'makers' come to play," Singapore-born
Lee, who moved to China in 2005 to set up GGV's Shanghai office,
said in one of several interviews with Reuters.
GGV, founded in 2000 as Granite Global Ventures, has nearly
$2.7 billion across six funds, with early investments in
e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding, ride-hailing
app Didi Kuaidi and Tujia, a Chinese vacation rental firm
similar to Airbnb Inc.
The venture capital firm invested in Alibaba when Jack Ma's
group was valued at just $200 million. It's now worth $171
billion. Lee also invested in UCWeb, which Alibaba bought for $4
billion last year in China's biggest Internet sector deal.
REINVENTION
China's cabinet this year unveiled the 'Internet Plus' and
'Made in China 2025' plans to boost output through new
investments and innovation as breakneck growth slows in the
world's second-largest economy and labour costs rise.
Lee sees a particularly attractive opportunity in China with
these sweeping plans to digitize and automate the economy.
"China reinvents itself every 10 years, and you can see this
in their policies - from the migration from low-cost labour to
software-based IT personnel in 2000-05, to now precision
manufacturing and automation," said Lee, who worked briefly as a
banker at Morgan Stanley.
Lee, a junior college doubles kayaking champion, recently
invested in Chinese smart notebook start-up Xiaoniu and EHang, a
drone maker that specialises in flight control software and is
looking to expand into agricultural and industrial applications.
She has also looked into electric cars and autonomous
driving and flight technologies, as an extension of the
investments in EHang and electric scooter NIU.
Together with Hans Tung, another managing partner at GGV,
Lee has focused on hardware start-ups with a presence or
founders in both China and the United States - firms better able
to marry Chinese supply chain know-how with Western product
design skills, Tung told Reuters.
SIMPLE METRICS
Lee, a trailblazer in the male-dominated world of venture
capital, says the industry is "gender agnostic," though she
quips that she's as much at home with the guys on the golf
course - "I drive 250 yards" - as she is having dinner with
entrepreneurs at home with their family and kids.
Beyond crunching numbers on start-up businesses, Lee says
she works to simple metrics. "Have you invested? Have you helped
companies? Have you made money for investors?"
"Start-ups aren't an object. They're successful because of
the people behind them. It's about understanding the motivation
behind the person. When we talked to (Xiaomi founder) Lei Jun,
it's not saying 'oh, are you making a phone? What's in it?' He
has this passion, he has to win. That's very important."
Executives who have worked with Lee say she has strong
analytical skills and a steely, decisive edge.
Tiak Koon Loh, CEO of Chinese tech consultancy Pactera and a
longtime business partner, recalled when Lee fired a group of
executives at a portfolio business in the early 2000s, something
relatively unheard of at the time in the region. "For her,
business is business," he said.
For Lee, though, there's more to it than that.
"I'm a very gut feel type of investor and my background is
pretty unique. I'm a hard core engineer. I have a real love for
the industry. I just love pulling up products and seeing things
come to life."
(Reporting by Elzio Barreto and Gerry Shih; Editing by Lisa
Jucca and Ian Geoghegan)