By Tom Miles
GENEVA, March 26 The United States is concerned
about China's restrictions on the use of foreign information
technology equipment by the banking sector, according to a
filing published by the World Trade Organization on Thursday.
U.S. business groups have already complained about the new
rules, which China announced in December, and senior officials
including Secretary of State John Kerry have written to their
Chinese counterparts about them.
Japan and the European Union have echoed U.S. concerns about
the regulations, which China says aim to promote cybersecurity.
By bringing up the issue at the WTO, where member countries
can legally challenge foreign laws that affect trade, the United
States has put pressure on China to explain how the regulations
- which aim to promote "secure and controllable" banking
technology - comply with global trade rules.
"Could China explain what 'controllable' means?," the U.S.
filing asked. "Do the guidelines apply to foreign-owned banks
operating in China?"
Although it did not question China's right to improve
cybersecurity, it said the definition of "secure and
controllable" would severely limit access to the commercial
banking sector for many foreign products and services and
dictate the business decisions of financial institutions.
That raised the question of compliance with WTO rules, which
bar countries from favouring domestic producers over competitors
abroad, the United States said.
The regulations specify that all new computer servers,
desktop computers and laptop computers and 50 percent of new
tablets and smartphones bought by the banking industry must meet
"security and controllability" requirements, it said.
The new regulations represent one of China's most
significant steps toward banishing foreign technology, 18 months
after former National Security Agency contractor Edward Snowden
disclosed that U.S. spy agencies planted code in American tech
exports to snoop on overseas targets.
The rules also aim to encourage "indigenous innovation", but
"the requirement for a product to be 'indigenous' would allow
for little involvement by foreign companies," the filing said.
Among the U.S. questions for China was a request to explain
the meaning of "indigenous" software - whether the code had to
be mainly written by Chinese nationals or on Chinese territory
or copyrighted in China - and why indigenous software was
favoured over non-indigenous.
"Does China exclude the possibility that foreign-developed
technology may provide a better security solution than a
technology developed indigenously?," it asked.
