Oct 24 China Telecom Corp Ltd and
China Unicom Hong Kong Ltd could soon jointly invest
in a new content delivery network (CDN) company that would speed
up Chinese users' Internet access, a Chinese paper reported on
Friday.
The proposed firm would be run by China Telecom's cloud
computing subsidiary, according to a 21st Century Business
Herald report citing an unnamed senior China Telecom employee.
Rumours of a CDN joint venture between the country's second-
and third-largest carriers have existed for more than year.
Telecom and Unicom did not immediately respond to requests
for comment.
Founded in 2012, Telecom's cloud computing unit released its
first cloud-based CDN product late last year, when China's
e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd also marched
into the CDN market.
Earlier this month, Telecom announced a partnership with
Akamai Technologies Inc to improve content delivery for
its users.
(Reporting By Beijing newsroom; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)