HONG KONG Nov 2 China Telecom Corp Ltd , the smallest of the country's three telecommunications carriers, has appointed Yang Jie as president and chief operating officer, effective from Wednesday, the company said in a statement.

Yang was previously vice-president of China Telecom, which competes with China Mobile Ltd and China Unicom (Hong KOng) Ltd in the world's largest mobile phone market with more than 900 million subscribers. For a copy of the statement, please click here (Reporting by Lee Chyen Yee; Editing by Chris Lewis)