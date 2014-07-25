(Adds comment by Microsoft)
BEIJING, July 25 China Telecom Corp Ltd
will sell Microsoft Corp's Xbox One gaming
console in China from September through an exclusive contract,
the country's third-largest telecommunications company said on
Friday.
The Xbox One will be the first gaming console to be released
in mainland China since the government banned console sales in
2000, citing games' effects on mental health.
The price has not yet been decided, China Telecom spokesman
Ivan Wong told Reuters by telephone.
Joanna Li, Microsoft's China spokeswoman, said the console
would be offered exclusively to China Telecom's 30 million
broadband customers.
"When Xbox One launches in September, in addition to the
China Telecom consumer offer, it will also be available to the
general public for purchase at retail," she said via email,
adding that further details about the launch would be released
next week.
In September last year, Microsoft reached a deal with
Chinese internet TV set-top box maker BesTV New Media Co Ltd
to form a joint venture to manufacture the consoles
in Shanghai's Free Trade Zone.
Released in November, the Xbox One has trailed in sales to
Sony Corp's Playstation 4, which was launched around
the same time.
To spur sales, Microsoft in June began selling the Xbox One
without the Kinect motion sensor for $399, or $100 below the
price of the full bundle.
(Reporting by Paul Carsten and Beijing Newsroom; Editing by
Christopher Cushing and Jane Baird)