BEIJING Oct 28 China Telecom Corp Ltd's net income for the first nine months of this year rose 9.7 percent to 16.17 billion yuan ($2.65 billion) as growth in its fixed-line Internet business offset a drop in mobile and fixed voice customers.

China Telecom, the smallest of China's three carriers, said operating revenue for the nine-month period ticked up slightly by 2.2 percent to 243.6 billion yuan ($39.85 billion) from a year earlier despite losing roughly 4 million mobile users to competitors during the first three quarters of the year. ($1 = 6.1125 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Gerry Shih; Editing by Anand Basu)