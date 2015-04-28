BEIJING, April 28 China Telecom's quarterly net profit fell 9 percent from a year ago to 5.05 billion yuan ($815 million), hurt by the introduction of China's new value-added tax which replaced a flat rate tax.

The smallest of China's three carriers said first-quarter revenue fell 2.1 percent to 81.45 billion yuan, although the number of subscribers rose by 3.2 million to 189 million. ($1 = 6.2061 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Gerry Shih; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)