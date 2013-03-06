BRIEF-Spark Energy prices offering of 1.4 mln shares
* Pricing public offering of 1.4 million shares of redeemable perpetual preferred stock at $25 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
HONG KONG, March 6 Chinese telecom stocks such as ZTE Corp and China Unicom jumped on Wednesday after official media reported that Beijing planned to issue 4G network licenses by the end of the year.
ZTE jumped by the maximum 10 percent in Shenzhen and rose as much as 8.6 percent in Hong Kong, set for its biggest gain since June 2009. China Unicom rose 3.1 percent, while China Telecom Corp Ltd rose 1.5 percent at 0323 GMT. The benchmark Hang Seng Index rose 0.8 percent.
The official China Securities Journal reported on Wednesday that Beijing could issue 4G network licenses this year, citing Miao Wei, minister of Industry and Information Technology.
The same report also quoted Miao as telling reporters on the sidelines of the ongoing National People's Congress in Beijing that China has accomplished major breakthroughs in the development of 4G technology.
ZTE was further lifted by news reports of a strategic collaboration with Intel Corp focused on Intel's Atom Processor Z2580 platform that could enhance the performance of ZTE's next generation of smartphones.
SAN FRANCISCO, March 8 Uber Technologies Inc has prohibited the use of its so-called "Greyball" technology to target regulators, ending a program that had been critical in helping Uber evade authorities in cities where the service has been banned.
March 9 Gold prices held steady early on Thursday near a five-week low touched in the previous session, pressured by an uptick in the dollar ahead of U.S. non-farm payrolls data on Friday. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was flat at $1,207.46 per ounce at 0030 GMT. The metal hit its lowest since Feb. 1 at $1,206.05 in the previous session. * U.S. gold futures edged down $1.80 or 0.1 percent to $1,207.60. The dollar index was up 0.1 percent to 102.1