BEIJING Feb 27 China has issued licences to operate 4G wireless networks to China Telecom Corp Ltd and China Unicom Hong Kong Ltd, two of the country's three carriers, the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology said on Friday.

China's largest carrier, China Mobile Ltd, has enjoyed explosive growth in 4G subscribers since its own licence was approved in late 2013. It said it had close to 107 million subscribers to the network at the end of January. (Reporting by Gerry Shih)