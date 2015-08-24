BEIJING Aug 24 China Unicom and China Telecom will swap its top executives, the companies announced Monday, with Unicom chairman Chang Xiaobing taking over Telecom as chairman while Telecom's Wang Xiaochu heads to Unicom.

China Mobile also announced on Monday that Ministry of Industry and Information Technology vice minister Shang Bing will replace retired chairman Xi Guohua at the nation's largest carrier. (Reporting by Gerry Shih)