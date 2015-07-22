BEIJING, July 22 China's media regulator will
ban "vulgar and damaging" reality television shows and will
order them to promote decent Chinese values rather simply aiming
for cheap entertainment, state news agency Xinhua said on
Wednesday.
The government frequently takes aim at what it considers
base, vulgar or politically inappropriate entertainment.
In the latest move to tighten controls on the state-run
media sector, reality television shows must be a force for
transmitting "positive energy" and have a "positive educational
purpose", Xinhua said, citing the State Administration of Press,
Publication, Radio, Film and Television.
"At present, most of the reality television shows are
correctly oriented, have healthy content and are acclaimed by
society," Xinhua said, citing an unnamed spokesman for the
regulator.
But some shows do not reach these high standards, it said.
"High quality reality television shows will get great
support. Those which lack values or meaning will be given more
controls, and those which are vulgar and harmful will be
investigated, dealt with or rectified until they are banned."
It did not give details, but reality shows which have earned
the ire of Chinese censors in the past have included singing
shows seen as whipping up viewers' emotions and dating shows
which feature too many luxury products.
Last month, the media regulator banned celebrities such as
actors and actresses from appearing as presenters on television
shows to ensure no "improper remarks" are made while on
air.
Despite the restrictions, Chinese people can easily access
more racy entertainment from Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United
States or other countries via the Internet.
(Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Robert Birsel)