Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
SHANGHAI, April 19 The founder of China's Tencent Holdings Ltd, Pony Ma, said he plans to donate 100 million company shares worth more than $2 billion to the firm's charity foundation.
Ma, one of China's richest with an estimated fortune of $18.8 billion, said the donation would go towards supporting medical, educational and environmental causes in China.
Hong Kong-listed shares in Tencent, China's largest social network and online entertainment firm, closed up 0.24 percent at HK$165.70 on Monday, making the donation worth about $2.1 billion.
"After 10 years of exploration and participation in philanthropic activities, I increasingly feel that there is a need for a more longer-term, efficient and organised way to give back to society," he said in a statement on Monday.
The Tencent Foundation was established in 2007 and cooperates with other charity organisations, the company said.
An October survey of China's super-rich found China has overtaken the United States as the country with the most billionaires.
Ma's large donation is unusual in a country where philanthropy has yet to take off.
Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates and fellow billionaire Warren Buffett made headlines in 2010 when they asked 50 of China's richest people to a philanthropy dinner. A third turned the invitation down, reportedly due to fears they would be pressed to donate money. (Reporting by Brenda Goh; Editing by Stephen Coates)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order