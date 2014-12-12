SHANGHAI Dec 12 Tesla Motors Inc's
China President Veronica Wu has resigned from the U.S. electric
car maker after less than nine months in the post, Bloomberg
reported on Friday.
Tom Zhu, who now heads Tesla's charging network development
in China, will assume operational leadership in the country,
according to the report.
Tesla did not immediately respond to an email seeking
comment.
Wu's departure comes as China's electric car market is
showing signs of growth, fuelled by a series of incentive
policies from the government. [ID:
China's green vehicle market has attracted global players
including Volkswagen AG, Nissan Motor Co Ltd
and BMW.
(Reporting by Samuel Shen and John Ruwitch; Editing by Miral
Fahmy)