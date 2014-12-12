(Updates with confirmation from Tesla, adds context)
SHANGHAI Dec 12 U.S. electric car maker Tesla
Motors Inc said on Friday its China president, Veronica
Wu, has resigned, without giving a reason for her departure.
The company, in a statement, said Tom Zhu, who now heads
Tesla's charging network development in China, would take over
the role.
Wu joined Tesla in December last year from the China unit of
Apple Inc.
The changes at Tesla come as China's electric car market is
showing signs of growth, fuelled by a series of incentive
policies from the government.
China's green vehicle market has attracted global players
including Volkswagen AG, Nissan Motor Co Ltd
and BMW.
Tesla is trying to boost its competitiveness by investing
hundreds of millions of dollars in building charging outlets in
China, the carmaker's billionaire co-founder Elon Musk has said.
In August, the California-based company and mobile phone
network operator China Unicom signed a deal to build
charging posts at 400 China Unicom stores in 120 cities, and
will also set up super-charging outlets in 20 Chinese cities.
