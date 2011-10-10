BEIJING Oct 10 At least 11 Chinese sailors were
killed when their ships were attacked on the Mekong River
between Thailand and Myanmar, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said,
voicing concern about what media reports said appeared to be an
assault by drug smugglers.
The sailors were on two cargo ships attacked on Oct. 5 in
the "Golden Triangle" of the Mekong, a region of Southeast Asia
notorious for narcotic production, the Chinese Foreign Ministry
said on its website (www.mfa.gov.cn) late on Sunday.
As well as the 11 sailors killed, two were missing, said the
ministry. But officials in Yunnan, the Chinese province next to
Thailand and Myanmar, later said 12 were killed and one was
missing, the China News Service said.
Chinese sailors had been attacked and killed on the river
before, it added, without giving details.
China's growing presence in Asia, Africa and other parts of
the world has prompted attacks, kidnappings and hijackings, and
the issue has become a sensitive one for Chinese officials, who
do not want to appear weak in protecting nationals.
Beijing has "asked the countries concerned to take effective
measures to strengthen protection of Chinese vessels and crew on
the Mekong River", the Foreign Ministry said.
Crew on another boat that witnessed the attack said eight or
so armed men stormed the two ships, and in the days since Thai
police have pulled bodies of the sailors from the river, said
the China News Service.
The attackers appeared to be drug smugglers who sought to
use the seized ships to traffic narcotics, said the report,
citing Thai media accounts.
The Mekong snakes from China into Southeast Asia, where it
forms part of Thailand's border with Myanmar and Laos, and in
2001 the four countries signed an agreement to regularize
shipping on the river. The 4,900-km (3,050 mile) river also
flows through Cambodia and Vietnam.
(Reporting by Chris Buckley; Editing by Nick Macfie)