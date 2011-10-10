(Adds Chinese ministry comment, freeze on Chinese ships)
BEIJING Oct 10 Thirteen Chinese nationals were
killed in an attack on the Mekong River near the Thai-Myanmar
border, a Thai official said according to Chinese media, in an
assault that prompted Beijing to urge stronger protection in the
area used by drug runners.
The victims were crew members on two cargo ships attacked on
Oct. 5 in the "Golden Triangle", where the borders of Myanmar,
Thailand and Laos meet, a region notorious for drug smuggling,
the Chinese Foreign Ministry said on its website
(www.mfa.gov.cn) late on Sunday.
Earlier reports said 11 or 12 sailors were confirmed as
dead. But the Xinhua news agency cited a Thai official who said
all 13 crew members of the two boats died.
The bodies were retrieved near Chiang Saen, a river port in
north Thailand, with hands bound and eyes covered with adhesive
tape, the China Daily reported. They had been shot.
China's growing presence in Asia, Africa and other parts of
the world has prompted attacks, kidnappings and hijackings, and
the issue has become a sensitive one for Chinese officials, who
do not want to appear weak in protecting nationals.
Chinese officials "will continue to pay close attention to
developments and we urge the countries concerned to quickly
establish the truth about the incident, capture the criminals,
and protect the safety of the Mekong River", Chinese Foreign
Ministry spokesman Liu Weimin told a daily news briefing.
Crew on another boat who saw the attack said eight or so
armed men stormed the ships, the China News Service reported.
The attackers appeared to be smugglers seeking to use the
seized ships to traffic drugs, said the report, citing Thai
media. The owner of one of the boats attacked said robberies
were common on the river, said the China Daily.
Thai river police recovered the two boats after a gunfight
with the men onboard and found five sacks holding a total of
about 900,000 pills of methamphetamine, or "speed", an illegal
stimulant, said the China Daily, citing Thai news reports.
The Mekong snakes from China into Southeast Asia, where it
forms the border between Myanmar and Laos, and then Thailand and
Laos. In 2001, the four countries signed an agreement to
regularize shipping on the river.
The 4,900-km (3,050 mile) river also flows through Cambodia
and Vietnam before reaching the sea.
China has ordered Chinese passenger and cargo vessels to
suspend trips along the Mekong, said Foreign Ministry spokesman
Liu.
