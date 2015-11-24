BANGKOK Nov 24 Thailand's military held an air
show with China on Tuesday ahead of joint manoeuvres in a sign
of warming ties, but Thailand said it was not distancing itself
from the United States which downgraded their military
relationship following a 2014 coup.
Five Thai and Chinese military planes performed aerobatic
demonstrations for assembled media, flying some 3,000 feet (900
metres) above ground at the Korat Royal Thai Air Force Base,
around 260 km (161 miles) northeast of Bangkok.
On Thursday and Friday, Chinese and Thai air forces will
conduct their first joint exercises that China has said are
aimed at increasing "mutual trust and friendship."
Since a May 2014 coup, Thailand's military generals have
sought to counterbalance the country's ties with Washington and
launched a charm offensive toward their neighbour to the north.
"Thailand has been pushing for this for quite some time,"
Air Marshal Bhanupong Seyayongka, director of operations for the
Royal Thai Air Force, told Reuters.
"We've been studying this plan for a long time."
The U.S. was critical of the coup and downgraded joint
military exercises and training with Thailand saying they would
be restored once a general election is held.
Recent deals between China and Thailand include a plan by
Thailand's navy to buy submarines worth $1 billion from China
and an ambitious project to build rail links from southern China
through Laos to Thailand.
Chinese tourism to Thailand is expected to be a record 7
million this year, up from 4.63 million last year, despite a
deadly bomb attack at a major tourist spot in Bangkok in August.
But senior Thai government officials say Thailand has not
turned 180 degrees toward China, despite a chill in ties between
Bangkok and Washington following the 2014 coup.
Major-General Werachon Sukhondhapatipak, deputy government
spokesman, said Thailand's foreign policy was to be friends with
everyone, including the U.S.
"We are not trying to use China to counter the U.S. Our
foreign policy is to have no enemies and to be friends with
everyone," Werachon told Reuters.
Bhanupong said Thailand would continue military exercises
with the U.S.
"We will definitely keep practicing with the U.S. as well,"
Bhanupong said.
China has rattled nerves in Southeast Asia with its
increasingly bold acts in the South China Sea, where China,
Vietnam, The Philippines, Malaysia, Taiwan and Brunei all have
competing territorial claims.
