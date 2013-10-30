By Megha Rajagopalan
BEIJING Oct 30 Chinese police were scouring
hotels in Beijing on Wednesday for eight people wanted in
connection with the crash of an SUV at Beijing's Tiananmen
Square, which authorities suspect may have been a suicide attack
by people from the Xinjiang region.
A security guard at a guesthouse in Beijing that is owned by
the local government of Karamay city in Xinjiang said the hotel
had received a list of eight suspects to watch for.
Xinjiang, in the far west, is home to China's Uighur Muslim
minority and borders the Central Asian states of the former
Soviet Union as well as Afghanistan and Pakistan.
Another employee at the guesthouse said police sent a notice
to them on Tuesday, saying staff should be "cautious about
Uighurs who check in at our hotel."
In Monday's crash, three people from Xinjiang are suspected
to have driven the sport utility vehicle into a crowd of
bystanders at Tiananmen Square, the iconic heart of the Chinese
state, and set it on fire, two senior sources have told Reuters.
The three occupants and two tourists were killed and at
least 38 people were injured, in what could be the first major
suicide attack in China.
China has not said officially whether the incident was an
attack or an accident.
Two hotels contacted by Reuters said authorities were also
searching for five vehicles in connection with the suspects.
They are also searching for a red motorcycle.
Beijing police did not reply to a faxed request for comment.
China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs urged people not to jump
to conclusions when asked if the government believed that the
Tiananmen crash was an attack carried out by Xinjiang
extremists.
"Relevant departments are carrying out an investigation,"
said Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying. ""We ought to
wait for the results of the probe to come out."
A Chinese state newspaper reported in July that the
government suspected Syrian opposition forces were training
extremists from Xinjiang to carry out attacks in China.
Uighur activists have long criticised the Chinese government
for repressing their language and culture, and say that they
have been cut off from much of the economic investment in the
oil and gas industry in their resource-rich home region.
"There has been an acceleration of Uighur unrest, and most
of it stems from Chinese policy," said Michael Clarke, a
professor at Griffith University in Australia who has studied
the history and politics of Xinjiang. "The extension of economic
modernisation to Xinjiang has gone hand in hand with
marginalisation of the Uighurs."
"There really needs to be a reassessment of China's approach
to Xinjiang," he added.
Uighur activists have said they fear the government will
take advantage of the incident to inflict even more repressive
policies on Uighurs all over the country.
"They have not stopped to investigate and find out the real
truth of what happened," said Ilham Tohti, a Beijing-based
Uighur economist and longtime critic of Chinese policy in
Xinjiang. "Why is it that it has already been decided, in the
media and by the public, that this is an act of terrorism by
Uighurs?"