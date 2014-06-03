* Elderly mother of Tiananmen victim closely monitored
By Sui-Lee Wee
BEIJING, June 4 Twenty-five years ago, Wang Nan
took his camera and headed out to Beijing's Tiananmen Square,
where tens of thousands of people had gathered calling for
democratic reforms. The 19-year-old told a friend he wanted to
record history.
Before he left his home late on June 3, 1989, he asked his
mother"Do you think the troops would open fire?" She said she
did not. Around three hours later, he was shot dead by soldiers.
As his 77-year-old mother, Zhang Xianling, prepares to mark
the 25th anniversary of her son's death, she is under
around-the-clock surveillance by eight police and security
officers.
Zhang said the level of scrutiny this year was
unprecedented. As early as April, police officers barred foreign
journalists, including Reuters reporters, from visiting her
home.
"I find it ridiculous, I'm an old lady," Zhang told Reuters
by telephone. "What can I say (to reporters)? I don't know any
state secrets. All I can talk about is the matter concerning my
son. What is there to be afraid of?"
The Chinese Communist Party's harshest crackdown on
political dissent in recent years would suggest plenty.
As Wednesday's big anniversary of the bloody repression of
pro-democracy protests in Tiananmen Square approached,
authorities deployed hundreds of police, many armed with rifles,
to patrol the area.
Rights group Amnesty International said at least 66 people
have been detained in connection with the anniversary, and major
Chinese internet sites censor references to the day on which
hundreds, possibly thousands of unarmed civilians were killed.
For Zhang, whenever she wants to travel anywhere she is
driven in a police car. Two police officers walk with her when
she goes to the market.
In previous years, Zhang said she was usually guarded by
three to five police officers who would appear outside her home
a month before the anniversary.
XI TAKES HARD LINE
The extraordinary measures are explained by the fact that
she is one of the co-founders of a group of families called the
Tiananmen Mothers, who have long demanded justice for the
victims of the massacre.
Ding Zilin, the other co-founder who was travelling in the
eastern city of Wuxi, near Shanghai, was not allowed to return
to Beijing, said Zhang and other rights activists.
"There is much empathy for them given they lost children in
1989," said William Nee, Amnesty International's China
researcher. "They are seen as credible and their continued fight
for justice, especially given their age, has drawn much
sympathy.
"The authorities are acutely aware of this and that is why
we believe they are placed under such heavy surveillance this
year."
Asked about the restrictions on the Tiananmen Mothers,
China's Foreign Ministry spokesman Hong Lei said the legal
rights of Chinese citizens are guaranteed, but every Chinese
citizen must "consciously respect the country's rules and laws".
Since Xi Jinping became president in March last year, his
administration has taken a hard line on dissent, detaining and
jailing activists, clamping down on Internet critics and
tightening curbs on journalists in what rights groups call the
worst suppression of free expression for several years.
Censors have scrubbed out references on Weibo, China's
version of Twitter, to 'May 35th', a substitute for the date of
the Tiananmen crackdown.
Tencent Holdings Ltd's microblog censors the
characters for 'willow silk', which sound similar to the words
'six four', a Chinese way to say June 4.
Qihoo 360 Technology Co censors 'VIIIIXVIIV', the
Roman numerals for '8 9 6 4' or June 4, 1989.
"The government is concerned about what they call stability
maintenance," said Andrew Nathan, a professor of political
science who specialises in Chinese politics at Columbia
University in New York.
Nathan said Chinese leaders are concerned about the
so-called "Arab Spring" uprisings and revolutions in Ukraine,
and want to prevent such open acts of rebellion against the
state from taking hold in China.
"So their idea of preventing it is not to take the lid off
and let people hash things out, but instead try to prevent
anybody from raising any of these troubling issues," he said.
"WE'VE LEFT THE BATTLEFIELD"
After initially tolerating the student-led demonstrations in
the spring of 1989, the Communist Party sent in troops to crush
a rare display of public defiance.
The government has never released a death toll from the
violence, but estimates from human rights groups and witnesses
range from several hundred to several thousand.
Stunned by the government's harsh response to the Tiananmen
movement that officials have termed "counter-revolutionary", and
tired of decades of turmoil under Communist rule, many Chinese
people now balk at the idea of mass revolution.
Instead, they chase new opportunities offered by the
country's booming economic growth.
And while the authorities have moved swiftly to squash
criticism of the one-party system, people are enjoying the kind
of individual freedoms never accorded them before.
They can report on corrupt officials, sue the government for
pollution and miscarriages of justice, and stage protests for
labour and environmental rights.
The Chinese government has also loosened the one-child
policy, allowing many urban couples to have two children.
It has been effective, too, in scrubbing out memories of the
1989 protests. Many young people, indoctrinated by years of
"patriotic education", have no inkling of the movement.
Beijing has forced many of the student leaders into exile in
the United States, Hong Kong and Taiwan, where they are
effectively neutralised, being barred from the mainland.
"Once we leave China, we've left the battlefield," said
Wu'er Kaixi, a leading figure in the pro-democracy movement who
now lives in Taiwan. "We are no longer the main actors on the
stage."
Wang Dan, who was one of the most visible leaders in the
movement and is also in exile in Taiwan, said he was able to
hold a "democracy salon" - an open forum for intellectuals to
discuss political problems - at Peking University 25 years ago.
"Everyone knows that anyone who dares to do anything like
that these days will be detained. This is a clear regression
from where we were back then."
