BEIJING, Sept 12 The chairman of China's Tianjin Gas Group, Jin Jianping, is being investigated for "serious discipline violations", the official Xinhua news agency posted on its microblog on Thursday, the latest senior energy executive to come under scrutiny.

The news was later reposted on the website of China's official corruption watchdog (www.ccdi.gov.cn).

Jin resigned as chairman of the board of the Hong Kong-listed Tianjin Jinran Public Utilities Co. Ltd. at the beginning of the month, according to an announcement made to the Hong Kong stock exchange.

The Chinese government said this month it was investigating Jiang Jiemin, a former chairman of PetroChina and parent company China National Petroleum Corp (CNPC), for "serious discipline violations", a term often used to refer to graft.

Similar investigations were announced into a former CNPC vice president and three former executives at PetroChina. (Reporting by David Stanway; Editing by Robert Birsel)