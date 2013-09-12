BEIJING, Sept 12 The chairman of China's Tianjin
Gas Group, Jin Jianping, is being investigated for "serious
discipline violations", the official Xinhua news agency posted
on its microblog on Thursday, the latest senior energy executive
to come under scrutiny.
The news was later reposted on the website of China's
official corruption watchdog (www.ccdi.gov.cn).
Jin resigned as chairman of the board of the Hong
Kong-listed Tianjin Jinran Public Utilities Co. Ltd.
at the beginning of the month, according to an announcement made
to the Hong Kong stock exchange.
The Chinese government said this month it was investigating
Jiang Jiemin, a former chairman of PetroChina and
parent company China National Petroleum Corp (CNPC), for
"serious discipline violations", a term often used to refer to
graft.
Similar investigations were announced into a former CNPC
vice president and three former executives at PetroChina.
(Reporting by David Stanway; Editing by Robert Birsel)