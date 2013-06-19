BEIJING, June 19 China has completed a
monitoring scheme in restive Tibet that requires all telephone
and internet users to register under their real names, state
media said on Wednesday, as part of a campaign to crack down on
what officials describe as rumours.
Tibetans are already closely watched, due to decades of
often violent unrest in protest at Chinese rule, which Beijing
blames on exiled spiritual leader the Dalai Lama.
By the end of last year, all 2.76 million fixed line and
mobile telephone users and 1.47 million internet users in the
remote region had registered for services under their real
identities, Xinhua news agency said.
The scheme "is conducive to protecting citizens' personal
information and curbing the spread of detrimental information"
the report quoted government official Nyima Doje as saying.
The growing popularity of the Internet and mobile phones has
"brought about social problems, including the rampant
circulation of online rumours, pornography and spam messages",
another official, Dai Jianguo, said.
"The real-name registration will help resolve these problems
while benefiting the long-term, sound development of the
internet," Dai added, according to Xinhua.
The central Chinese government last year passed a law
mandating the use of real names to register for internet
services and also began forcing users of Sina Corp's
wildly successful Weibo microblogging platform to register their
real names.
Enforcement of similar rules for cellphones, especially
pay-as-you-go services, is often lax, though.
China has defended its iron-fisted rule in Tibet, saying the
remote region suffered from dire poverty, brutal exploitation of
serfs and economic stagnation until 1950, when Communist troops
"peacefully liberated" it.
The Dalai Lama fled into exile in 1959, following a failed
uprising against Chinese rule. He denies Chinese charges of
stoking violence in Tibet.
China's announcement of the successful completion of the
telephone and internet monitoring programme in Tibet comes as
Chinese media and the government have expressed indignation at
accusations of mass surveillance by the United States.
The explosive revelations of the U.S. National Security
Agency's (NSA) spying programmes were made by Edward Snowden, a
former CIA employee and NSA contractor now holed up in Hong
Kong, a China-controlled city.
The former British colony is supposed to enjoy wide-ranging
autonomy and broad freedoms denied to people in mainland China,
including an independent judiciary and free press.
Since its return to Chinese rule in 1997, however, the
city's pro-democracy politicians and activists have complained
that Beijing has been steadily eroding Hong Kong's freedoms,
despite constitutional safeguards.
China demanded on Monday that Washington explain its
monitoring programmes to the international community, though
China itself routinely monitors its own population.