BEIJING Dec 17 Hardliners in the Chinese
government are holding back President Xi Jinping from granting
genuine autonomy to Tibet, the Himalayan region's exiled
spiritual leader, the Dalai Lama, told a French broadcaster.
Beijing accuses the Dalai Lama of being a violent
separatist, charges he denies, saying he only wants real
autonomy for Tibet, a remote region ruled by the Communist Party
since its troops marched in in 1950.
Representatives of the Nobel Peace laureate held rounds of
talks with China until 2010, but formal dialogue has stalled
amid leadership changes in Beijing and a crackdown in Tibet.
Speaking to television station France 24 in an interview to
be aired on Wednesday, the Dalai Lama said he took heart from
hearing Xi talking about Buddhism recently.
"This is something very unusual," the Dalai Lama said. "A
communist, usually, we consider atheist."
Asked if the remarks led him to believe Xi was ready to
discuss the Dalai Lama's calls for genuine autonomy, the
spiritual leader said he thought there were "some indications".
"But at the same time, among the establishment, there is a
lot of hardliner thinking still there. So he himself sometimes
finds it's a difficult situation," the Dalai Lama said.
Xi's mother was a Buddhist and his father was friendly with
the Dalai Lama, giving Tibetan leaders some hope that the
president, who took office in 2012, could be more conciliatory.
"Now this president is quite active and realistic. However,
the old thinking is still very much well entrenched. So change
is difficult," the Dalai Lama said.
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Qin Gang, asked about the
comments, repeated that the Dalai Lama must abandon his support
for separatism, and there was no split in the government over
how to handle Tibet.
"Opposing the splitting of the country, maintaining its
unity and territorial integrity and ethnic unity, is the
resolute consensus of the whole Chinese nation," he told
reporters.
Many Tibetans feel their intensely Buddhist culture is at
risk of annihilation by Beijing's political and economic
domination and a regional influx of majority Han Chinese. China
denies these are risks.
Asked if he might be the last Dalai Lama, as he suggested in
a September interview, the Tibetan spiritual leader said the
Tibetan people must decide, not a Communist Party made up of
non-believers.
"Chinese officials are more concerned about the future Dalai
Lama than me," he added. "I have no concern."
