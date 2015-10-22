BEIJING Oct 22 Officials working at the
grassroots in Tibet must be a "fortress" against separatism and
work to ensure the ruling Communist Party's monopoly on
information is maintained, China's top official in the restless
region wrote on Thursday.
China this year is marking 50 years since the founding of
what it calls the Tibet Autonomous Region. Beijing says it
"peacefully liberated" Tibet in 1950 and that its rule has
brought prosperity and equality to a once-backward region.
However, rights groups and exiles say China governs with an
iron fist and represses Tibet's Buddhist people, which leads to
periodic outbreaks of violence and anti-Chinese protests.
Tibet party boss Chen Quanguo, writing in the official
People's Daily, said there was "nothing more harmful than
chaos", and China's stability as a whole rests on the stability
and security of Tibet.
A central element of this was to train and promote a core of
high-calibre, loyal Tibet and Han Chinese officials who will be
based in every county and village across the region, Chen said.
"Build up grassroots party organisations which serve the
masses and promote development and are a staunch combat fortress
to maintain stability and oppose separatism," Chen wrote.
The "ideological security" of Tibet needs the party to
control public opinion, the media and the Internet, and every
house in every village must be able to watch the television or
listen to the radio, he said.
"Work hard to build the same spiritual home for all ethnic
groups, focus on building a strong positive force for a united,
beautiful, harmonious and happy socialist Tibet," Chen said.
China blames exiled Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama
for unrest in Tibetan parts of the country, including a wave of
self-immolations. The Dalai Lama fled to India in 1959 after a
failed uprising against Chinese rule.
The Dalai Lama denies Chinese charges he wants Tibetan
independence or that he promotes violence, saying only that he
wants genuine autonomy for Tibet.
Unusually, Chen made no direct mention of the Dalai Lama,
saying only that the "struggle against separatism has been
noticeably stepped up".
