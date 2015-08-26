By Ben Blanchard
| BEIJING
BEIJING Aug 26 China will wage an unceasing
fight against separatism in its restive mountainous region of
Tibet, President Xi Jinping said, as the government repeated it
would never accept exiled Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai
Lama's genuine autonomy proposals.
This year marks several sensitive anniversaries for the
remote region that China has ruled with an iron fist since 1950,
when Communist troops marched in and took control in what
Beijing calls a "peaceful liberation".
It is 50 years since China established what it calls the
Tibet Autonomous Region and also the 80th birthday of Tibetan
spiritual leader the Dalai Lama, who has lived in exile in India
since fleeing Tibet in 1959 following an abortive uprising.
At a two-day conference this week of the senior leadership
about Tibet, only the sixth ever held, Xi repeated the
government's standard opposition to Tibetan independence, saying
he would fight an "an unswerving anti-separatism battle", state
media said in comments reported late on Tuesday.
"We should fight against separatist activities by the Dalai
group," Xi was quoted as saying.
The Dalai Lama denies seeking independence, saying he only
wants genuine autonomy for Tibet, something he calls the Middle
Way and which Beijing believes is merely a smokescreen for
independence, arguing Tibet already has real autonomy.
An accompanying commentary published by the United Front
Work Department, which has led unsuccessful on-off talks with
the Dalai Lama's envoys, said the government had not accepted,
and would never accept, the Middle Way.
The Middle Way seeks to cleave off one-quarter of China, as
it would include historic parts of Tibet in neighbouring Chinese
provinces, the commentary, carried on the department's WeChat
account, said.
"The so-called 'Middle Way' is in essence a splittist
political demand," it said.
Activists say China has violently tried to stamp out
religious freedom and culture in Tibet. China rejects the
criticism, saying its rule has ended serfdom and brought
development to a backward region.
Xi called for efforts to promote "patriotism among the
Tibetan Buddhist circle and effectively manage monasteries in
the long run, encouraging interpretations of religious doctrines
that are compatible with a socialist society", state media said.
There should also be more campaigns to promote ethnic unity
and promote a sense "of belonging to the same Chinese
nationality", he added.
Tibet remains under heavy security, with visits by foreign
media tightly restricted, making an independent assessment of
the situation difficult.
(Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)