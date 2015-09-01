By Abhishek Madhukar
| DHARAMSALA, India, Sept 1
DHARAMSALA, India, Sept 1 Tibet's leadership in
exile said on Tuesday its mountain homeland was occupied by
China and called for more autonomy, days after Chinese President
Xi Jinping vowed an unceasing fight against "separatism" by the
Dalai Lama and his followers.
As Beijing marks the 50th anniversary of the founding of the
Tibet Autonomous Region, the India-based government-in-exile
also said it was not for China to decide who should succeed
Tibet's spiritual leader, the Dalai Lama, on his death.
"Tibet is under occupation today," said Lobsang Sangay, who
took charge of the government four years ago, leaving the Dalai
Lama, an octogenarian Buddhist monk, to dedicate himself to his
spiritual mission.
Sangay, speaking at a news conference in the Himalayan
retreat of Dharamsala, objected to a statement last week by
President Xi Jinping that China would never accept proposals for
autonomy by the "Dalai group".
He refused to accept China's assertion of full sovereignty
over Tibet, but reiterated a long-standing call for a "Middle
Way" of autonomy that falls short of full independence.
The decades-old dispute centres on whether Tibet, a vast
plateau with a population of just over 3 million people, is an
integral part of China.
Beijing says it has historically been part of China. Sangay
disagreed: "Tibet was an independent country and historians
don't dispute that," he told reporters.
Agreeing to tread a middle way of Tibetan autonomy would
benefit China, he added, because it would build trust with its
neighbours.
"If you find a peaceful solution to the Tibet issue, China's
soft power will increase because the international community has
increasing scepticism and anxiousness towards the Chinese
government," he said.
China calls the Middle Way as "a splittist demand", showing
little appetite for negotiations and calculating that it may be
able to cement control over Tibet by hand-picking a successor to
the Dalai Lama, a Nobel Peace laureate.
That runs counter to the conviction of his followers that
the reincarnation of their leader, the most recent in a monastic
line dating from the 14th century, should be chosen according to
his own instructions.
"As far as the reincarnation of the 14th Dalai Lama is
concerned, it is the sole prerogative of His Holiness," said
Sangay.
This year marks several sensitive anniversaries for the
remote region that China has ruled with an iron fist since 1950,
when Communist troops marched in and took control.
It also marked the 80th birthday of the Dalai Lama, who has
lived in exile in India since fleeing Tibet in 1959 following an
abortive uprising.
(Writing by Douglas Busvine; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)