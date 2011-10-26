BEIJING Oct 26 Part of one of the main roads linking remote Tibet with the outside world has collapsed following heavy rain, trapping hundreds of vehicles but causing no casualties, Chinese state news agency Xinhua said on Wednesday.

A 50-metre long section of the road, which snakes through the mountains to connect Tibet with the southwestern Chinese province of Sichuan, collapsed in Bomi County, Xinhua cited local police as saying.

"Rescuers were rushing to dig another road through the mountains to evacuate the cars and people as it will take too long to repair the collapsed road," the news agency added. "It is not known when traffic will resume."

The road was once the only way in or out of Tibet, Xinhua said. The government has since built a railway to the remote and restive Chinese region, along with other roads. (Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Yoko Nishikawa)