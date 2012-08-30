BEIJING/DHARAMSALA Aug 31 For decades, Beijing
has maintained that the Dalai Lama is a separatist, but Tibet's
exiled spiritual leader once had a special relationship with the
father of Xi Jinping, the man in line to become China's next
president.
Few people know what Xi, whose ascent to the leadership is
likely to be approved at a Communist Party congress later this
year, thinks of Tibet or the Dalai Lama.
But his late father, Xi Zhongxun, a liberal-minded former
vice premier, had a close bond with the Tibetan leader who once
gave the elder Xi an expensive watch in the 1950s, a gift that
the senior party official was still wearing decades later.
The Dalai Lama, 77, recalls the elder Xi as "very friendly,
comparatively more open-minded, very nice" and says he only gave
watches back then to those Chinese officials he felt close to.
"We Tibetans, we get these different varieties of watch
easily from India. So we take advantage of that, and brought
some watches to some people when we feel some sort of close
feeling, as a gift like that," the Dalai Lama said in an
interview in the Indian town of Dharamsala, a capital for
Tibetan exiles in the foothills of the Himalayas.
The Dalai Lama gave the watch to the elder Xi in 1954 during
an extended visit to Beijing. Xi was one of the officials who
spent time with the young Dalai Lama in the capital where he
spent five to six months studying Chinese and Marxism.
The Dalai Lama fled to India five years later, after a
failed uprising against Communist rule, but as late as 1979, Xi
senior was still wearing the watch, the make and style of which
the Dalai Lama can no longer remember.
Xi senior was a dove in the party, championing the rights of
Tibetans, Uighurs and other ethnic minorities. He also opposed
the army crackdown on the 1989 Tiananmen student protests and
was alone in criticising the sacking of liberal party chief Hu
Yaobang by the Old Guard in 1987. Xi senior died in 2002.
The Dalai Lama has never met Xi junior but his fondness for
the father is, for some, a sign that China's next leader may
adopt a more reformist approach to Tibet once he formally
succeeds President Hu Jintao next March. Some expect him to be
more tolerant of Muslim Uighurs in the western region of
Xinjiang, and also of Taiwan, the independently ruled island
that China has vowed to take back, by force if necessary.
"To understand what kind of leader Xi Jinping will be, one
must study his father's (policies)," said Bao Tong, one-time top
aide to purged party chief Zhao Ziyang. Bao was jailed for seven
years for sympathising with student-led demonstrations for
democracy centred on Beijing's Tiananmen Square in 1989.
"No (Chinese) Communist will betray his father," he added.
LIKE FATHER, LIKE SON?
Xi senior is looked on favourably by China's leaders with
plans already made to commemorate his 100th birth anniversary in
mid-October next year with a ceremony at the Great Hall of the
People and editorials and commentaries in state media eulogising
him, sources with ties to the leadership said.
But even if Xi junior wants to pursue a reform agenda, he is
likely to bide his time.
"The key is whether Xi Jinping feels confident of his power
consolidation," said Lin Chong-Pin, a former Taiwan defence
minister and China policy-maker who now teaches at Taipei's
Tamkang University.
Lin added, however: "There will be a more tolerant policy
not only (towards) Tibet, but also Xinjiang."
Taiwan, the democratic island Beijing claims as its own, may
be the model for reconciliation with Tibet.
"Every generation of (Chinese) leaders must resolve problems
left over from the previous generation," a source with
leadership ties said.
"For Hu, it was Taiwan," the source added, referring to Hu
mending fences with the island after his predecessor, Jiang
Zemin, threatened it with war games in the run-up to its first
direct presidential elections in 1996.
"For Xi, it's Tibet," the source said.
Asked if Xi might take a different tack on Tibet, a retired
party official who used to work in Tibet said: "There has to be
new thinking ... He (Xi) is surely aware of the problems."
"More and more government spending, more and more security,
is not going to buy enduring stability in Tibet," the official
said, referring to China pouring billions of yuan to develop
Tibet, including opening a railway in 2006 linking it with the
rest of China, and a crackdown in the wake of the unrest.
"The high-pressure policies can't continue forever," the
official said, asking not to be identified and adding that these
were his personal views.
CARDS HELD CLOSE
Xi has played his cards close to his chest and little is
publicly known about his policies. Like Hu, he will be no
political strongman, and will have to rule by consensus as the
first among equals.
If Hu stays on as military chief, Hu may continue to hold
sway over major policies, but is unlikely to oppose detente.
"Hu will not be an obstacle to (any) reconciliation" moves,
a second source with leadership ties said.
Initially, Hu sought to make up for his decision to crush
riots in Tibet in 1989 by issuing a decree to "protect Tibetan
culture" in the early 2000s, but was taken aback when the Dalai
Lama accused China of "cultural genocide".
China has defended its iron-fisted rule in Tibet, saying the
region suffered from dire poverty, brutal exploitation of serfs
and economic stagnation until 1950 when Communist troops
"peacefully liberated" it and introduced "democratic reforms" in
1959.
Tensions over the issue are at their highest in years after
a spate of protests and self-immolations by Tibetan activists,
which have led to an intensified security crackdown. Fifty-one
Tibetans have set themselves alight since 2009.
In the event the Dalai Lama dies in exile, it could
radicalise exiled Tibetan youth who have clamoured for
independence and are frustrated with his "middle way" approach
that advocates autonomy within China.
It could create a rallying point for Tibetans disgruntled
with Communist rule and leave a destabilising leadership vacuum.
"They (Chinese government) hope Tibet's political problem
can be basically resolved once the Dalai Lama passes away," said
Wang Lixiong, an author and expert on Tibet who has met the
Dalai Lama several times.
Instead, Wang added, "the Dalai Lama's death could spark
massive protests and even rioting."
"NORMAL HEARTS"
The outbreak of rioting in Tibet in 2008 ahead of the
Beijing Olympics and a subsequent crackdown, which in turn
sparked the self-immolations, may have prevented Hu from
carrying out any reversal of China's hardline policy on Tibet.
At the time of the riots, Xi commented: "We should have
normal hearts" - a remark that was in stark contrast to insults
rained on the Dalai Lama by the region's then Communist Party
boss, Zhang Qingli, who called the 1989 Nobel Peace Prize winner
a "jackal in Buddhist monk's robes" with "the face of a human
and the heart of a beast".
Zhang was not alone. Many Chinese party, government and
military officials and many ordinary Chinese are convinced the
2008 unrest was a Western plot to demonise Beijing before the
Games and try to split Tibet from China.
But tempers appear to have cooled a bit.
Hu is manoeuvring to promote one of his closest allies -
Inner Mongolia party boss Hu Chunhua who speaks Tibetan, a
rarity among Chinese officials - to the party's inner sanctum,
two independent sources said, in a bid to retain clout after
retiring. The two Hus are not related.
In a sign the party may at times be willing to reverse bad
decisions or policies, it backed down recently after liberal
intellectuals slammed it for forcing Tibetan Buddhist
monasteries to put up portraits of Mao and other leaders. Local
officials now say this is voluntary.
Xi may have more to gain than lose from resuming talks with
the Dalai Lama's envoys, but this may not happen anytime soon.
"They probably will take very small, incremental steps. They
cannot take big steps," said Lin, the Taiwan-based academic.
Many challenges lie ahead.
"The talks process could start again at any point, we don't
know. We shouldn't rule it out even though it looks very
negative at the moment," Robbie Barnett, a Tibetologist at
Columbia University, said in a telephone interview.
"He may have to prove that he's very tough ... so it could
make it quite difficult for Xi. He could risk heavy attack from
hardliners. It's quite complicated for him."
But Robert Lawrence Kuhn, author of "How China's Leaders
Think", was more optimistic.
"He is a very practical, pragmatic, very down-to-earth kind
of person," said Kuhn who has met Xi half a dozen times. "I
don't think he has an overblown sense of his own person, which
to me is very important. People could rally around him."
The Dalai Lama has said he hopes Xi will usher in a
"realistic" and more open approach to Tibet, in the same way
Deng Xiaoping introduced market reforms in the late 1970s that
turned China into an economic powerhouse from a backwater.
After more than 50 years of confrontation with Beijing, the
Dalai Lama is cautious but hopeful.
"I can't say for definite, but according to many Chinese
friends, they say the new, coming leadership seems more
lenient," he said in an interview in his audience room which was
decorated with Bhuddist paintings and a bust of Mahatma Gandhi.
He said there had been a stream of visitors to Dharamsala
from China, including people who told him they had connections
with senior Communist Party leaders. "These are very, very
encouraging signs," he said. "No formal talks, but there are
sort of signs among the Chinese officials or top leaders."
Tibetan exiles see other small signs that Xi could take a
softer line on Tibet - his wife is a Buddhist, and Xi went out
of his way in 2006, while party boss of Zhejiang province, to
host the first World Buddhist Forum in the provincial capital.
A batch of U.S. diplomatic cables obtained and published by
WikiLeaks last year said the Dalai Lama had "great affection"
for Xi senior, and that Xi junior was quite taken with Buddhist
mysticism at one point early in his career.
In July last year, Xi visited Tibet and pledged to crack
down on the separatist "Dalai clique" and "completely smash any
plot to destroy stability in Tibet and jeopardise national
unity".
But a Western diplomat in Beijing cautioned that this was
standard language and should not be construed to be hardline.
"No one wins prizes for saying the Dalai is ok," he said.
But many exiles are skeptical.
"I do not expect Xi junior to be like his father because he
is facing a completely different situation, but I hope he can be
different (from Hu Jintao)," said Khedroob Thondup, a nephew of
the Dalai Lama who visited China more than 10 times with his
father, Gyalo Thondup, as unofficial envoys of the Dalai Lama.
Another nephew, Tenzin Taklha, who is also a secretary to
the Dalai Lama, said: "Even if it does happen it won't be
substantial, just to show the world the door is open again."
The Dalai Lama, too, has yet to be convinced that Beijing
will soften its stance on Tibet - even if Xi turns out to have
the same moderate inclination as his father - and says political
reformers sometimes do not last long in the Communist Party.
"These realistic people sometime live a very short life."