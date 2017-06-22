(Repeats June 21 column. The opinions expressed here are those
of the author, a columnist for Reuters.)
* China tin trade: tmsnrt.rs/2rUu5mv
* LME tin stocks and spreads: tmsnrt.rs/2sSZHxK
By Andy Home
LONDON, June 21 The great tin wall of China is
about to come crashing down.
The country is both the world's largest producer and
consumer of the packaging and soldering metal.
But its interaction with the rest of the global tin market
has in the past been severely constrained by a 10 percent export
duty.
Before that tax came into effect at the start of 2008, China
had been a net exporter of refined tin. In the period after, it
became a net importer, albeit one with steadily diminishing
appetite.
The export tax disappeared at the beginning of this year.
Don't worry if you didn't notice. Even China's producers didn't
see the change coming.
Now they are starting to react, with Yunnan Tin,
China's and the world's largest producer, gearing up to start
overseas shipments.
A resumption of Chinese exports will be welcome news to
short-position holders on the London Metal Exchange (LME) tin
contract, which has for months been starved of stocks liquidity
and gripped by persistent tightness.
But might the return of China to the global tin stage herald
a more profound shift in how this metal is priced?
Graphic on China's refined tin trade 2004-2017:
tmsnrt.rs/2rUu5mv
DELAYED REACTION
There has been no discernible reaction to the lifting of the
export tax at the start of this year.
China's exports of refined tin were a miniscule 232 tonnes
over the January-April period.
That's because there was no consultation or advance warning
from China's Commerce Ministry.
The only clue that something had changed was the omission of
refined tin from the annual list of commodities qualifying for
an export tax.
The resounding official silence may be down to the fact that
this looks like a preemptive move to avert a potentially
embarrassing World Trade Organization complaints process set in
motion by the United States last year.
It's taken local producers several months to confirm that
the tax is indeed no more.
And now one, Yunnan Tin, is capitalising on its removal by
preparing to export tin under a so-called "processing" deal.
What this means is that the company can import raw materials
without paying value-added tax as long as they are used to
produce metal for export, which of course is now also tax-free.
Yunnan Tin, it is worth noting, is by some margin the
world's largest producer with refined output last year of 76,000
tonnes, more than the next three largest producers combined.
It is also a major importer of raw materials from across the
border in Myanmar. Such imports totalled 473,000 tonnes last
year. That's a bulk weight figure. Industry association ITRI
estimates it translates into 50,000 tonnes of contained tin.
RELIEF FOR LONDON MARKET...?
Yunnan Tin's "YT" brand is one of six Chinese producer
brands deliverable against the LME's tin contract.
Which desperately needs some fresh stocks liquidity.
LME inventory stands at just 1,730 tonnes, or an even more
marginal 1,480 tonnes if metal that has been earmarked for
physical load-out is excluded.
Unsurprisingly, the front part of the curve is tight, with
cash metal commanding a premium of $120 per tonne over
three-month metal as of Tuesday's close.
This backwardated structure has been a near constant in the
London tin market for over two years. But that's because stocks
have been so low over the same period.
Rebuilds have been relatively small and short-lived and the
London market gives every appearance of having to generate a
cash premium just to keep any stocks liquidity at all.
Compare and contrast with the Shanghai Futures Exchange
(ShFE), which had 4,440 tonnes of tin in its warehouse system at
the end of last week.
That's probably symptomatic of broader availability in
mainland China, ITRI suggesting there was "some stock" built up
in the first quarter of this year.
The association's takeaway is that a renewed flow of metal
from China to the rest of the world will cut the current
VAT-based price differential between the two markets and, in
time, lead to "a rebalancing of pricing, with LME prices falling
and China prices rising".
Graphic on LME stocks and spreads: tmsnrt.rs/2sSZHxK
...OR A THREAT?
The breaching of the great tin wall of China should have
some short-term positives for the London market in terms of
stocks liquidity and a consequent dissipation of the tightness
that has become almost hard-wired into the LME contract.
But does it also pose a longer-term threat?
The LME tin contract has seen trading activity shrink
dramatically over the last couple of years from over 2 million
lots in both 2013 and 2014 to 1.4 million last year.
The trend shows no sign of abating, with volumes sliding
another 16 percent over the first five months of 2017.
Even within the context of the broader decline in LME
activity, tin is something of a stand-out.
The London market is largely being kept alive because just
enough players still want to use it as a pricing benchmark.
The obvious alternative would be the ShFE but there is still
sufficient wariness about what drives Shanghai pricing to
prevent any collective switch.
The ShFE tin contract, launched in 2015, has largely escaped
the attention of the flash investment crowds that have roiled
other mainland commodity markets.
But the ratio of open interest to volume is still low,
averaging under 4 percent in January-April, which suggests a
significant element of speculative day-trading.
The ratio on the LME contract, by contrast, averaged 17.5
percent over the same period, implying larger positions being
held for longer, indicative of more "trade" hedging presence.
The LME's price-reference franchise looks fragile but OK.
For now at least.
But as the market adjusts to the reality of Chinese exports,
it will also become ever more Asia-centric.
There is only one European producer brand listed as LME good
delivery; that of Belgium's Metallo Chimique. And right now
there are no live LME tin stocks outside of Asian locations. The
120 tonnes at Rotterdam have been cancelled prior to drawdown.
London tin, in other words, looks ripe for a serious
challenge from another exchange, particularly an Asian one.
The resumption of Chinese tin exports after a near-decade
hiatus may herald more than a simple readjustment of
London-Shanghai pricing. It threatens a much more profound
reconfiguration of global pricing.
(Editing by Dale Hudson)