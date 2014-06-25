SHANGHAI, June 25 The chairman of Tongling Nonferrous Metals committed suicide due to work and mental stress, the company said on Wednesday, citing results of a police investigation.

Wei Jianghong, who was also chief executive of the country's second-largest copper smelter, died on Tuesday morning By jumping off a building, Tongling said in a statement to the Shenzhen Stock Exchange.

"Preliminary investigations by authorities, which included surveillance videos on site and interviews with relevant personnel, suggests Wei Jianghong committed suicide due to immense work-related stress and long-term insomnia," the company said in a statement.

State-owned Tongling said it was operating as normal.

Shares in Shenzhen-listed Tongling, which produces more than one million tonnes of copper a year, closed down 4.4 percent at a two-month low on Wednesday after news of Wei's death.

(Reporting by Fayen Wong. Editing by Jane Merriman)