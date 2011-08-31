* Listings "not encouraged" without government support
* Critics decry commercialisation of Chinese heritage
* Proponents tout use of funds for conservation and
protection
* Tourism a "pillar" of China's economic development program
By Soo Ai Peng
SHANGHAI, Aug 31 A failed listing attempt by the
operator of an ancient Chinese water town has reignited a kind
of Buddhist versus capitalist debate over the merits of marrying
cherished cultural and natural heritage icons with profit-minded
capital markets.
The operator of Wuzhen, dubbed the "Venice of China" and
located in Zhejiang province, earlier this month scrapped its
plan to list shares in Hong Kong due to a lack of government
support. The failure may deal a blow to similar plans by other
tourism site companies, including the famed Shaolin Buddhist
Temple of kung-fu fame.
Many other Chinese tourism attractions, including the
Shaolin Temple, have been reported to be planning to list, but
the failure by China CYTS Tours Holdings to spin off
Wuzhen Tourism Development Co serves as a reminder of the tough
fight these firms face.
"It's been made clear since 2008 that listings of important
tourism sites, unless they are backed by solid investment plans
to develop the sites, are not encouraged," said Chen Chong, an
analyst at Founder Securities in Beijing.
Assets linked to Shaolin Temple are housed under HKCTS
(Dengfeng) Songshan Shaolin Cultural Tourism Ltd, a joint
venture between Dengfeng city and the HKCTS Group, China's
largest travel group.
The local government of Dengfeng city, where the Buddhist
institution is located, owns 49 percent of the joint venture and
the HKCTS Group owns the remainder.
Reports about Shaolin Temple planning a listing sparked a
public outcry two years ago when they surfaced. Many Chinese are
concerned that the Shaolin Temple, which has become a
high-profile commercial entity in recent years, is becoming
overly money-minded.
HOT INDUSTRY
With tourism a hot investment theme in China, it's little
wonder tourism companies are eager to sell shares.
The asset management arm of Edmond De Rothschild Group,
owned by the Rothschild family, said on Tuesday it bought more
than 5 percent of China CYTS Tours and plans to increase that
stake over the next 12 months. Its Wuzhen
subsidiary counts China-focused private equity firm IDG among
its investors.
"The tourism industry is a sunrise industry. It's a pillar
sector under the government's five-year development plan," said
Chen.
China's tourism industry is expected to grow rapidly over
the next few years as per capita income climbs and as the
government promotes domestic consumption to support economic
growth.
The tourism sector is forecast to grow at an annual rate of
about 10 percent over the next five years. Total revenue from
the tourism sector will reach 1.9 trillion yuan in 2015, up from
1.15 trillion yuan in 2010, official Chinese media have
reported.
The listing of companies linked to world famous Chinese
sites is not new in the country's three-decade-old capital
markets.
Shanghai-listed Huangshan Tourism Development Co
, for example, sells admission to Huangshan, or the
Yellow Mountain, a UNESCO World Cultural and Natural Heritage
site in the southern Chinese province of Anhui.
The sale of admission tickets to the famed Emei Mountain in
southwest China is also an important source of income for
Shenzhen-listed Emei Shan Tourism Co .
While some argue against the listing of cultural and natural
assets, others say such funding could help pay for conservation
and protection projects.
(Editing by Kazunori Takada and Matt Driskill)