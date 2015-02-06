GRAPHIC: Chinese tourist spending: link.reuters.com/zej93w
By Patturaja Murugaboopathy and Ryan Woo
Feb 6 Embassies are re-writing visa rules and
governments are hammering out aviation pacts as record spending
by Chinese travellers sets off a race around the world for a
share of the Chinese tourist dollar.
Chinese spending on international travel in 2014 rose to
$165 billion from $129 billion in 2013, the biggest percentage
increase in two years, according to data released by the State
Administration of Foreign Exchange last week.
Chinese disposable incomes have been steadily rising and
would-be travellers got an additional boost in the past year
from favourable foreign exchange rates, with the yuan
appreciating more than 10 percent against the yen and the
Australian dollar. The gains versus the euro have
been even greater, at more than 14 percent, and the yuan set a
record against the single currency last month.
Governments near and far are keen to get their countries
onto Chinese itineraries. In November, the United States signed
a landmark deal with China extending one-year visas issued to
Chinese travellers to up to a decade. This year Malaysia and
Indonesia are planning visa exemptions, while Thailand is
considering exempting visa fees, which were briefly suspended
last year. Australia in January signed an agreement with China
allowing more passenger flights from Beijing, Shanghai and
Guangzhou with immediate effect.
Air traffic data for China's big airlines confirms a rising
preference for overseas travel in the world's most populous
nation. Air China's international routes recorded
14.6 percent growth in 2014 in revenue passenger kilometres
(RPKs), a gauge of traffic, versus 6.1 percent for domestic
routes, Reuters calculations show. China Southern Airlines'
international RPK growth was 20.2 percent versus
10.0 percent domestically. China Eastern Airlines
posted international RPK growth of 4.4 percent.
(Reporting By Patturaja Murugaboopathy in BENGALURU and Ryan
Woo in SINGAPORE; Additional reporting by Shilpa Murthy in
BENGALURU; Editing by Edmund Klamann)