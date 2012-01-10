(Adds background on toy safety)
By Sisi Tang
HONG KONG Jan 10 China's toymakers are
stepping up their game in quality and branding to satisfy
increasing demand from the country for higher-end goods as
sluggish overseas demand dents exports.
Industry players at the Hong Kong Toys and Games Fair said
slowing exports and shrinking margins, exacerbated by Europe's
debt crisis, weak U.S. demand, yuan appreciation and higher
costs, have companies in the world's largest toy-making country
scrambling to tap domestic demand.
The key to success is branding and creativity.
"If you have a brand and if you have your own line and your
own creative product, this will make you stronger...We survive
now because of the creativity. That's the best," said Jean
Xueref, President of HK Magic Ltd, a toy company with operations
in China's southern manufacturing city of Dongguan.
Toy exports from China fell 10 to 20 percent in 2011, the
Toy Manufacturers' Association of Hong Kong said.
"If raw material costs do not go up too much this year and
the yuan does not appreciate as much, then the sector will not
be hit as hard this year. Especially if the government eases
monetary policy - that may help the industry," association
president T.C. Cheung said.
Cheung added that a few thousand toy factories had closed in
China in 2011, while about 10 percent of workers in the industry
lost their jobs.
China's growth in exports weakened to the lowest rate in
more than two years in December, boosting expectations of more
policy action from Beijing to support the world's second-largest
economy.
GAME-CHANGER
Analysts, speaking to Reuters among sleek exhibits of toys
ranging from smartphone-controlled toy helicopters to rubber
dinosaur figures, say Chinese toymakers must move up the value
chain to survive amid higher labour costs and weakening overseas
demand.
"Some (toy companies) are just manufacturing and they don't
have their own design, they have no marketing forces. These
types of companies will be particularly negatively impacted,"
said Jianguang Shen, chief economist of Mizuho Securities in
Greater China.
More than 80 percent of the toys sold around the world come
from China, industry and official data shows.
A series of safety scandals in China in recent years has
triggered worries about the made-in-China label. In one
high-profile case, U.S. toy company Mattel Inc recalled
millions of Chinese-made toys in 2007 due to safety risks from
magnets and lead paint.
M&C Toy Centre Ltd, a toymaker with 500 labourers in
Dongguan, said it's now marketing toys to Chinese consumers
based on new cartoon series aired by state broadcaster CCTV.
"Buyers abroad are now asking for cheaper and cheaper
prices," M&C Toy Centre general manager K.C. Leslie Chin said,
adding some were looking for price cuts of more than 6 percent.
He said some of his overseas orders for 2011 plunged about 30
percent.
With the new-found focus on domestic demand comes a push for
better quality to satisfy a growing pool of wealthy Chinese
willing to pay more for superior products.
"There are many rich Chinese consumers, and we can build up
our brand image," said Allen Chen, marketing manager of JD
Components, a toy and sporting goods producer that sells to
Taiwan's Giant Manufacturing, the world's largest
bicycle maker.
"Giant tells us to focus on China and on higher quality
products," Chen said, adding there is great demand in China for
higher-quality bicycles for sport activities and recreation.
