By Alison Leung
| GUANGZHOU, China
GUANGZHOU, China Oct 17 Exporters at China's
largest trade show, the Canton Fair, say a darkening economic
outlook in Europe and the United States is weighing on orders
for Chinese-made goods from Western buyers, potentially boding
ill for China's growth prospects.
At the fair, the mood was relatively subdued compared with
previous sessions despite the presence of what organisers said
were some 57,000 exhibitors and 280,000 buyers.
Interviews with a range of Chinese manufacturers and foreign
buyers suggested that the Europe debt crisis, a slowing U.S.
economy, Chinese currency appreciation and the rising cost of
Chinese labour were denting sentiment.
"Yesterday was quiet," said Kim Scott, a Hong Kong-based
product designer who for the past 12 years has attended the
event in Guangzhou, the capital of China's export powerhouse of
Guangdong province. "It could be busier, maybe 20 percent more
people could fit in."
Some exhibitors at the three-week trade fair, opened by
Chinese Premier Wen Jiabao on Friday, are worried that economic
woes in the U.S and Europe could spread to emerging markets,
which as yet are unaffected.
"My customers in the Middle East are starting to see
problems in receivables," said Eva Zhou, managing director of
GWorld Import & Export that makes electronics products like
small fans. "Orders from Southeast Asia have also slowed from
the third quarter ... this is caused by recession fears," she
said at her counter in one of the fair's many hangar-like halls.
"I dare not be optimistic next year," Zhou said, adding that
she expected orders to fall more than 10 percent this year.
PRICES HURT DEMAND
The twice-yearly Canton Fair is a major procurement and
sourcing event for the world's buyers of Chinese products. It
serves as a barometer of China's trade sentiment, particularly
given today's increasingly uncertain macroeconomic outlook and
China's continuing reliance on exports for its economic growth.
There are signs that rising prices of Chinese products,
caused by soaring blue-collar wages on intermittent labour
shortages in coastal production hubs, and material costs, are
discouraging external demand.
"Electronic goods are more and more expensive,"
said Hubert Miszewski, a 10-year veteran of the fair and the
assistant managing director of Anser Chemical Works, a Polish
manufacturer in the chemistry manufacturing industry.
"If it's so expensive just like now, we won't buy anything,"
his colleague Martyna Jedraszka said. She said the firm bought
machinery, chemistry and electronics at a Canton fair in 2010.
Reflecting global economic weakness and domestic cooling,
China's trade surplus narrowed for a second straight month in
September, to $14.5 billion, with both imports and exports lower
than expected. Exports in September rose 17.1 percent from a
year earlier, compared with August's annual growth of 24.5
percent.
Other indicators suggest China's exports and imports are
beginning to slow more sharply than expected. For September,
Hong Kong-based Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd , the
world's largest air cargo carrier, reported the sixth
consecutive cargo traffic drop.
On Tuesday, China will report annual growth in gross
domestic product for the third quarter, which is expected to
have slowed slightly from 9.6 percent in the second quarter.
MIXED INDICATORS
Despite gathering concerns, a straw poll of 33 mostly small-
and medium-sized Chinese electronics manufacturers at the fair
found that only 15 percent said they expect their export orders
to decline this year and next.
The electronics and home appliance sector tends to be less
seasonally affected and reliant on peak Christmas orders than
others. A potentially stiffer test faces toys and garments,
which will fight for last-minute Christmas season orders when
they appear at the fair later this month.
"Our orders have been growing every year because we export
to a lot of countries and are not focused on any single one,"
said Alice Zheng, a senior salesperson with HOMS
Electrodomestic, a company in the Pearl River Delta that sells
kitchen appliances mainly to Southeast Asia and Europe, but not
the U.S.
The display counter of Galanz Group, a major microwave oven
maker, was packed with potential South American, Middle Eastern
and Indian buyers looking for ovens, air conditioners and other
appliances.
"We come from a very small country which is very hot," said
Paola Pinochet, a partner of Bolivian trading firm Classe Import
which was actively aiming to source household air-conditioners.
In early October, a visit to two factory towns in Dongguan,
near Guangzhou in the "world factory" hub of the Pearl River
Delta, found that factories appeared to be functioning normally,
with migrant workers saying production-line work flows hadn't
slowed, nor were job recruitment centres seeing significant
layoffs.
But for some factory owners, a sense of pessimism has
increased.
"I wouldn't rule out a repeat of the financial crisis," said
Danny Lau, a former chairman of Hong Kong's Small and Medium
Sized Enterprises Association, whose members run hundreds of
factories in the Pearl River Delta.
The 2008/09 global financial crisis spawned a massive
evaporation of Western demand. Thousands of Chinese factories
shuttered soon after the Christmas period, due to a sharp drop
in business, and millions of migrant factory workers were laid
off.
"The mood now amongst many enterprises is just to do what we
can from day to day. We don't really think about long-term
development," Lau said. "If the debt crisis gets worse and the
Euro depreciates ... then there will be a fresh impact and the
market (for exporters) will shrink further."
(Additional reporting by James Pomfret in Dongguan; Editing by
James Pomfret, Charlie Zhu and Richard Borsuk)