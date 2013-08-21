* China July coal imports up more than a quarter from June
* Australia shipments lead way with 73 pct gain on month
* Imports of Indonesia coal up 24 pct from June
SHANGHAI, Aug 21 China's coal imports, excluding
lignite, rose 26 percent in July from the previous month after
two months of falls in shipments, as a drop in overseas prices
led end-users to ramp up orders of Australian coal and restock
for peak summer demand.
Robust steel production has also led mills to import more
coking coal, which jumped 25 percent from the preceding month to
5.88 million tonnes.
China's imports in July, excluding lignite, were at 22.77
million tonnes, compared with 18.04 million tonnes in June,
customs data showed on Wednesday. Total shipments in the first
seven months were up 13.7 percent from last year.
The strength in July imports, which came after June
shipments fell to an eight-month low, was a surprise to market
participants, as falling domestic prices had narrowed the price
advantage of overseas supplies.
Analysts said the jump in the July shipments was in part
buoyed by a slump in regional coal prices, which saw the
benchmark globalCOAL Newcastle index drop $10
within a month to about $77 a tonne, its lowest since June 2009.
"It was a lot of opportunistic buying and end-users were
taking the opportunity to restock for the peak summer
consumption season," said Li Ting, a coal analyst with Chang An
Energy Research.
Traders said buoyant steel production also drove up imports
of coking coal.
China's daily crude steel output averaged 2.14 million
tonnes in the first 10 days of August, up almost 3 percent from
the previous 10-day period, according to industry group China
Iron and Steel Association.
The jump in imports was largely led by Australian coal,
which rose by 3.59 million tonnes to 8.52 million tonnes,
accounting for nearly three-quarter of the total volume
increase.
Imports from Indonesia rose about 1 million tonnes to 5.27
million in July, as Chinese buyers boosted orders of its
low-grade coal for blending with Australian or local supplies,
trade sources said.
Chinese demand for thermal coal imports, however, is
expected to be pressured as domestic prices continue to fall.
Chinese coal prices, which have fallen 17 percent this year,
hit a four-year low of 559 yuan ($91.30) last week. Traders said
the spread between bid and offers for overseas coal have widened
to about $2 a tonne.
(Reporting by Fayen Wong; Editing by Tom Hogue)