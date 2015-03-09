(Adds comment, background)
* Imports drop for second consecutive month
* Imports decline 33 pct on year
* Slower demand, holiday and quality inspections slow
shipments
SHANGHAI, March 9 China's coal imports fell 9.1
percent to 15.26 million tonnes in February from the previous
month, customs data showed on Sunday, with shipments hit by
slower demand and quality inspections at Chinese ports.
Total coal imports into China, the world's biggest consumer,
slumped 33 percent from a year ago, data from the General
Administration of Customs showed. The preliminary import figure
includes lower-grade lignite.
The mandatory new quality inspections, designed to reduce
the inflow of low-grade coal as well as support struggling
domestic miners, went into effect on Jan. 1. With demand already
weak, traders cut their cargo numbers until the details of the
new policy became clear.
Chinese ports have been ordered to inspect all cargoes
before they are passed on to buyers, a process that normally
takes around 7-15 days, traders said.
"Tepid demand and the week-long Lunar New Year holiday have
limited the rise in imports," said Wang Xufeng, an analyst at
Shanxi Fenwei Energy Consulting Company.
Domestic prices at Qinhuangdao port SH-QHA-TRMCOAL have
dropped 5.7 percent so far this year after losing 16 percent
last year.
(Reporting by Ruby Lian and David Stanway; Editing by Joseph
Radford)