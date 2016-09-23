(Corrects spelling of sugar)
Sept 23 China said on Friday it is slapping anti-dumping duties on
distillers' dried grains imported from the United States, a major step in a brewing
trade spat between the world's top two economies over farm policy, metal exports and
livestock safety.
Below is an overview of recent disputes:
Commodity Involved Complaint Status
countries
DDGS (Distillers' China vs U.S. China's ethanol In preliminary ruling on
Dried Grains with or industry accused Sept. 23, China slaps 33.8
without Solubles U.S. exporters percent anti-dumping duty
were unfairly on major U.S. ethanol
benefiting from players, including Louis
subsidies. Dreyfus and Valero
Steel and aluminium U.S. vs China U.S. and European Four steel producers,
industries accuse including Arcelor Mittal
China of exporting plan to file
excess output, petitions with the U.S.
hurting global Commerce Department
prices alleging Chinese mills are
circumventing taxes by
shipping through Vietnam
Industries have In September, G20 leaders
criticised Beijing pledged to work together
for providing to address surplus by
subsidies, such as forming a global working
interest-free group which will report
loans, to prop up back to G20 in 2017
state-owned
companies.
United States has Commerce Department raised
alleged that import duties on aluminium
Chinese companies extrusions for several
have circumvented Chinese companies in Dec
import duties on 2015. First import duties
aluminium products were introduced in 2011
In 2105, U.S. U.S. regulator launched
aluminium producer probe in April 2016;
Century Aluminum Hearing due on Sept. 29 to
Co discuss allegations, with
launched a China Nonferrous Metals
campaign targeting Industry Association
Chinese imports (CNIA) and some aluminium
fabricators due to testify
Canola China vs Canada China planned to Two countries settled a
introduce stricter trade dispute and said
rules on canola they would start
shipments from exploratory talks on a
Canada free trade pact on Sept.
22
Beef China vs U.S. & China found mad China conditionally lifted
Canada cow disease from import ban on U.S.
U.S. beef and boneless beef and beef on
blocked imports in the bone; also ready to
2003 lift restrictions on
bone-in Canadian beef on
Sept. 22
Sugar China vs world China's sugar After years of lobbying by
mills complained sugar industry, China
about launched a probe into
protectionist imports going back to 2011
measures by on Sept. 22
foreign countries
for their sugar
producers
Grains U.S. vs China United States U.S. launched a challenge
complained about at WTO on Sept. 13
China's price
supports for
domestic wheat,
corn and rice
Chicken China vs U.S. In 2010, China China imposed dumping
found that United duties on imports and in
States had been August 2016 extended
dumping broiler penalties for further 5
chicken in the years
country
(Reporting by Muyu Xu and Josephine Mason; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)