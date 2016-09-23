(Corrects spelling of sugar) Sept 23 China said on Friday it is slapping anti-dumping duties on distillers' dried grains imported from the United States, a major step in a brewing trade spat between the world's top two economies over farm policy, metal exports and livestock safety. Below is an overview of recent disputes: Commodity Involved Complaint Status countries DDGS (Distillers' China vs U.S. China's ethanol In preliminary ruling on Dried Grains with or industry accused Sept. 23, China slaps 33.8 without Solubles U.S. exporters percent anti-dumping duty were unfairly on major U.S. ethanol benefiting from players, including Louis subsidies. Dreyfus and Valero Steel and aluminium U.S. vs China U.S. and European Four steel producers, industries accuse including Arcelor Mittal China of exporting plan to file excess output, petitions with the U.S. hurting global Commerce Department prices alleging Chinese mills are circumventing taxes by shipping through Vietnam Industries have In September, G20 leaders criticised Beijing pledged to work together for providing to address surplus by subsidies, such as forming a global working interest-free group which will report loans, to prop up back to G20 in 2017 state-owned companies. United States has Commerce Department raised alleged that import duties on aluminium Chinese companies extrusions for several have circumvented Chinese companies in Dec import duties on 2015. First import duties aluminium products were introduced in 2011 In 2105, U.S. U.S. regulator launched aluminium producer probe in April 2016; Century Aluminum Hearing due on Sept. 29 to Co discuss allegations, with launched a China Nonferrous Metals campaign targeting Industry Association Chinese imports (CNIA) and some aluminium fabricators due to testify Canola China vs Canada China planned to Two countries settled a introduce stricter trade dispute and said rules on canola they would start shipments from exploratory talks on a Canada free trade pact on Sept. 22 Beef China vs U.S. & China found mad China conditionally lifted Canada cow disease from import ban on U.S. U.S. beef and boneless beef and beef on blocked imports in the bone; also ready to 2003 lift restrictions on bone-in Canadian beef on Sept. 22 Sugar China vs world China's sugar After years of lobbying by mills complained sugar industry, China about launched a probe into protectionist imports going back to 2011 measures by on Sept. 22 foreign countries for their sugar producers Grains U.S. vs China United States U.S. launched a challenge complained about at WTO on Sept. 13 China's price supports for domestic wheat, corn and rice Chicken China vs U.S. In 2010, China China imposed dumping found that United duties on imports and in States had been August 2016 extended dumping broiler penalties for further 5 chicken in the years country (Reporting by Muyu Xu and Josephine Mason; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)