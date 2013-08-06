* Crude oil, iron ore imports seen recovering from
multi-month lows
* Copper imports still driven by financing demand
* July soy imports may hit record high
By Ruby Lian and Fayen Wong
SHANGHAI, Aug 6 China's imports of crude oil and
iron ore are expected to have risen in July, rebounding from
multi-month lows hit in June, after a mild pick up in
manufacturing activity in the world's second-biggest economy.
Economic growth in China has slowed for nine straight
quarters, raising fears that its appetite for raw materials will
cool further in the second half.
But China's manufacturing activity picked up slightly in
July, with the official purchasing managers' index rising to
50.3 from June's 50.1.
"We should see a modest improvement in commodity imports as
demand picked up," said Ma Tao, an analyst with CEBM Group, an
investment research firm in Shanghai.
"Refineries were restocking while copper importers were
still active in using the metal to secure financing. Physical
demand was steady."
China releases preliminary July trade data on Thursday,
The data is expected to show overall exports climbed 3
percent from a year earlier, swinging back from a 3.1 percent
drop in June. Imports are expected to have risen 2.1 percent in
July, following a 0.7 percent fall in June, according to a
Reuters poll.
CRUDE OIL
Crude imports to the world's second-largest consumer after
the United States could be supported by refiners replenishing
inventories to meet higher runs.
Imports fell 1.4 percent in the first half of 2013 from the
same period a year ago, with inbound shipments dropping 4.4
percent in June from May on a daily basis at 5.39 million
barrels per day, the lowest monthly rate since September.
China's oil demand is expected to grow to 9.96 million bpd
in 2013, up 3.75 percent, and account for nearly half of the
global consumption growth of around 790,000 bpd, according to
the latest International Energy Agency report.
Month June May April
Volume (mln T) 22.17 23.95 23.08
COPPER
Copper arrivals in July are expected to stay robust on
strong demand to use the metal as a collateral for financing,
although traders said shipments may ease slightly from June as
importers had booked fewer term shipments.
Some importers had made new bookings for spot copper when
lower overseas prices made imports attractive, traders said. But
the bulk of shipments are due to arrive between August and
October.
Imports of anode, refined metal, alloy and semi-finished
copper products rose 5.9 percent to 379,951 tonnes in June on
the month, the highest in nine months.
Arrivals of refined copper jumped 19.6 percent to 277,696
tonnes, extending gains for the second straight month.
Month June May April
Volume (tonnes) 277,696 232,155 183,023
IRON ORE
Iron ore imports from China, the world's biggest consumer,
are expected to have rebounded modestly in July as steel mills
replenished stock given robust steel production at home.
"I didn't see a sharp increase in shipments or inventories,
but mills stepped up buying and overall imports should have
risen from June," said an iron ore trader in Shanghai.
China consumes more than two thirds of the global seaborne
market. Imports fell to a four-month low of 62.3 million tonnes
in June after rising for three consecutive months.
Chinese steelmakers have maintained higher production, with
average daily crude steel output rising 2.4 percent to 2.13
million tonnes between July 11-20 from the preceding ten-day
period.
Month June May April
Volume (mln T) 62.30 68.56 67.15
SOY
China's July soy imports are expected to rise for the third
month to a record high, as delayed Brazilian shipments arrived
and Chinese importers replenished stocks.
Imports struck a high of 6.93 million tonnes in June, after
port operations at key supplier Brazil returned to normal after
prolonged congestion.
China, the world's top soybean buyer, is expected to import
just over 7 million tonnes in July, traders said.
Early summer is the peak importing period for soybeans as
animal feed companies boost production ahead of winter. Total
imports for the three months to August are expected to reach 20
million tonnes, official think-tank China National Grain and
Oils Information Center said last week.
Month June May April
Volume (mln T) 6.93 5.10 3.98
(Reporting by China C&E team; Editing by Ed Davies)