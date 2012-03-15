BEIJING, March 15 China's slide into a
deep trade deficit in February is likely to be temporary, and
the country is still set to post an overall trade surplus for
2012, the Commerce Ministry said on Thursday.
"Our judgement is that the trade deficit in February is
unlikely to persist. Overall, we will still see a trade surplus
this year, but it will gradually shrink and account for a
smaller percentage of GDP," Shen Danyang, the ministry
spokesman, told reporters at a monthly briefing.
China revealed at the weekend that its trade balance plunged
$31.5 billion into the red in February, the largest deficit in
at least a decade, as imports overwhelmed exports from the
country's vast factory sector, which has been battling a
downturn in demand from its two biggest trading partners -- the
EU and the United States.
(Reporting by Aileen Wang and Nick Edwards; Editing by Ken
Wills)