BEIJING, Sept 21 China said on Wednesday
defended its duties on imports of U.S. poultry products as
legal, after the United States said it would challenge the
policies.
"China believes its anti-dumping and countervailing measures
on U.S. chicken products are legal and in line with World Trade
Organization rules, the Ministry of Commerce said in a statement
on its website (www.mofcom.gov.cn).
The duties, which became final last year, are widely seen as
retaliation for a U.S. congressional ban on imports of cooked
chicken from China, as well as President Barack Obama's decision
in September 2009 to slap an emergency 35 percent tariff on
Chinese-made tyres.
Beijing has accused U.S. companies of selling chicken in
China at below market prices and of receiving government
subsidies. But the United States said Chinese officials did not
follow World Trade Organization rules in their dumping and
subsidy investigations.
(Reporting by Michael Martina; Editing by Chris Lewis)