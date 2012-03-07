UPDATE 9-Oil up 2 pct as OPEC chief sees higher compliance with cuts
* Too early to say if supply cut deal should be extended -Barkindo
BEIJING, March 7 China will boost imports of energy and raw materials in 2012, the country's trade ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.
The Ministry of Commerce also said it will maintain policies to ensure stable export growth.
It said it will urge the United States to lift restrictions on high-tech exports to China. (Reporting by Aileen Wang and Kevin Yao; Editing by Ken Wills)
* Too early to say if supply cut deal should be extended -Barkindo
CALGARY, Alberta, Feb 21 Part of the shut Enbridge Inc 2A pipeline will need to be drained for several days, Canada's National Energy Board said on Tuesday, without giving an estimation of when it will be back online.
Feb 21 Wall Street is pushing back against a proposed rule to force U.S. banks like Goldman Sachs Group Inc to hold more capital against investments in commodities, placing what some see as an overly restrictive limit on banks' ties to the sector.