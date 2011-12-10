Iraq puts out fires at Qayyara oil field in northern Iraq - ministry
BAGHDAD, Feb 9 Five oil wells are still burning out of 25 that Islamic State set on fire in Qayyara, south of Mosul, an oil ministry statement said on Thursday.
BEIJING, Dec 10 China's General Administration of Customs released preliminary trade data for November on Saturday. Following are tables showing selected commodity and energy trade volumes compared with the previous month and a year earlier, as well as year-to-date figures.
Detailed final figures will be released later this month.
CRUDE OIL AND REFINED PRODUCTS
Nov Previous Pct Year Pct ear to Pct
mln T month Change ago Change date Change
mln T mln T mln T Crude oil 22.69 20.80 9.1 20.91 8.5 231.86 6.1 Fuel 3.35 2.91 15.1 3.52 -4.8 36.56 11.1 Exports: Crude oil 0.13 0.11 18.2 0.58 -77.6 2.18 -21.8 Fuel 2.14 1.59 34.6 2.08 2.9 23.45 -6.1 Net Imports: Crude Oil 22.56 20.69 9.0 20.33 11.0 229.68 6.5 Fuel 1.21 1.32 -8.3 1.44 -16.0 13.11 65.2
BASE METALS
Nov Previous Pct Year Pct Year to Pct
tonnes month Change ago Change date Change
tonnes tonnes tonnes Unwrought copper 452,022 383,507 17.9 351,597 28.6 3,564,297 -9.7 Copper scrap 430,000 380,000 13.2 400,000 7.5 4,240,000 7.9 Unwrought aluminium 78,673 60,186 30.7 76,293 3.1 806,730 -7.6
Aluminium scrap 280,000 220,000 27.3 250,000 12.0 2,410,000 -7.2 Alumina 230,000 260,000 -11.5 270,000 -14.8 1,680,000 -57 Exports: Unwrought aluminium 83,571 64,650 29.3 73,767 13.3 701,838 3.9
Note: Unwrought copper imports includes anode, refined, alloy and products.
Unwrought aluminium imports include primary, alloy and products.
Unwrought aluminium exports include primary metal and alloy.
COAL, IRON & STEEL
Nov Previous Pct Year Pct Year to Pct
mln T month Change go mln Change date mln Change
mln T T T Iron ore 64.20 49.94 28.6 57.38 11.9 622.01 11.0 Steel products 1.23 1.20 2.5 1.38 -10.9 14.39 -4.2 Steel billet 0.11 0.05 120.0 0.08 37.5 0.59 4.4 Exports: Coal 0.94 0.79 19.0 1.28 -26.6 13.85 -21.2 Coke & Semi-coke 0.09 0.10 -10.0 0.36 -75.0 3.20 6.6
Steel products 4.20 3.82 9.9 2.91 44.3 45.16 13.8 Steel billet 0.00 0.00 N/A 0.00 N/A 0.00 -96.6 Net Exports: Steel products 2.97 2.62 13.4 1.53 94.1 30.77 24.8
SOFTS & GRAINS
Nov Previous Pct Year Pct Year to Pct
tonnes month Change ago Change date Change
tonnes tonnes tonnes Soybeans (mln T) 5.7 3.81 49.6 5.48 4.0 47.22 -4.4 Edible veg oil 670,000 510,000 31.4 600,000 11.7 5,840,000 -4.0 Natural rubber 240,000 220,000 9.1 180,000 33.3 1,900,000 12.9 Synthetic rubber 117,803 100,351 17.4 127,820 -7.8 1,309,464 -7.4
Exports: Corn 1,947 41,422 -95.3 8,546 -77.2 134,060 10.9 Sugar 4,294 3,042 41.2 11,110 -61.4 55,400 -37.7 Rice 110,657 36,740 201.2 47,474 133.1 457,673 -16.9
(Reporting by David Stanway)
LONDON, Feb 9 European shares rose for a third consecutive session on Thursday, with some major companies such as France's second-biggest listed bank Societe Generale and oil major Total advancing after their results.
SINGAPORE, Feb 9 Oil prices rose on Thursday, boosted by an unexpected draw in U.S. gasoline inventories, although bloated crude supplies meant that fuel markets remain under pressure.