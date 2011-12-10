BEIJING, Dec 10 China's General Administration of Customs released preliminary trade data for November on Saturday. Following are tables showing selected commodity and energy trade volumes compared with the previous month and a year earlier, as well as year-to-date figures.

Detailed final figures will be released later this month.

CRUDE OIL AND REFINED PRODUCTS

Nov Previous Pct Year Pct ear to Pct

mln T month Change ago Change date Change

mln T mln T mln T Crude oil 22.69 20.80 9.1 20.91 8.5 231.86 6.1 Fuel 3.35 2.91 15.1 3.52 -4.8 36.56 11.1 Exports: Crude oil 0.13 0.11 18.2 0.58 -77.6 2.18 -21.8 Fuel 2.14 1.59 34.6 2.08 2.9 23.45 -6.1 Net Imports: Crude Oil 22.56 20.69 9.0 20.33 11.0 229.68 6.5 Fuel 1.21 1.32 -8.3 1.44 -16.0 13.11 65.2

BASE METALS

Nov Previous Pct Year Pct Year to Pct

tonnes month Change ago Change date Change

tonnes tonnes tonnes Unwrought copper 452,022 383,507 17.9 351,597 28.6 3,564,297 -9.7 Copper scrap 430,000 380,000 13.2 400,000 7.5 4,240,000 7.9 Unwrought aluminium 78,673 60,186 30.7 76,293 3.1 806,730 -7.6

Aluminium scrap 280,000 220,000 27.3 250,000 12.0 2,410,000 -7.2 Alumina 230,000 260,000 -11.5 270,000 -14.8 1,680,000 -57 Exports: Unwrought aluminium 83,571 64,650 29.3 73,767 13.3 701,838 3.9

Note: Unwrought copper imports includes anode, refined, alloy and products.

Unwrought aluminium imports include primary, alloy and products.

Unwrought aluminium exports include primary metal and alloy.

COAL, IRON & STEEL

Nov Previous Pct Year Pct Year to Pct

mln T month Change go mln Change date mln Change

mln T T T Iron ore 64.20 49.94 28.6 57.38 11.9 622.01 11.0 Steel products 1.23 1.20 2.5 1.38 -10.9 14.39 -4.2 Steel billet 0.11 0.05 120.0 0.08 37.5 0.59 4.4 Exports: Coal 0.94 0.79 19.0 1.28 -26.6 13.85 -21.2 Coke & Semi-coke 0.09 0.10 -10.0 0.36 -75.0 3.20 6.6

Steel products 4.20 3.82 9.9 2.91 44.3 45.16 13.8 Steel billet 0.00 0.00 N/A 0.00 N/A 0.00 -96.6 Net Exports: Steel products 2.97 2.62 13.4 1.53 94.1 30.77 24.8

SOFTS & GRAINS

Nov Previous Pct Year Pct Year to Pct

tonnes month Change ago Change date Change

tonnes tonnes tonnes Soybeans (mln T) 5.7 3.81 49.6 5.48 4.0 47.22 -4.4 Edible veg oil 670,000 510,000 31.4 600,000 11.7 5,840,000 -4.0 Natural rubber 240,000 220,000 9.1 180,000 33.3 1,900,000 12.9 Synthetic rubber 117,803 100,351 17.4 127,820 -7.8 1,309,464 -7.4

Exports: Corn 1,947 41,422 -95.3 8,546 -77.2 134,060 10.9 Sugar 4,294 3,042 41.2 11,110 -61.4 55,400 -37.7 Rice 110,657 36,740 201.2 47,474 133.1 457,673 -16.9

