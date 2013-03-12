BEIJING, March 12 China issued final
anti-dumping duties on toluene di-isocyanate imported from the
European Union, the Commerce Ministry said on Tuesday, the
latest in a string of trade actions targeting imported
chemicals.
Trade relations between China and the European Union have
been strained due to the imposition of a string of anti-dumping
tariffs.
Europe and the United States also have been ramping up their
use of trade remedies to halt what they say are unfairly priced
and subsidized imports from China, the world's second-largest
economy.
The latest decision sets duties between 6.6 percent and 37.7
percent on European exports of toluene di-isocyanate, used in
the production of polyurethane, plastics and rubber, the
ministry said in a statement on its website.
Among companies affected, Bayer Material Science AG will
face duties of 19.2 percent and Dow Chemical Tarragona and
Perstorp France will face duties of 37.7 percent, it said.
The announcement concludes an investigation into the product
that was initiated in March 2012.
In February, China put preliminary duties on European Union
exports of the chemical toluidine, used in dyes, medicines and
pesticides.
(Reporting by Michael Martina; Editing by Paul Tait)